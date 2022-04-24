How to take advantage of your folding mobile: the 5 best functions

Share

It seems so, that 2022 will finally be the year of folding phones, although the big question remains whether they are really useful or not… How can you take advantage of them?

We have been going around for a long time foldable smartphonesalthough nobody really knows very well why we are so interested in these novel designs but sometimes not very useful, that most of the time they only provide solutions to problems that we did not have and the promise of a future that does not finish arriving.

Not in vain, the expected invasion is being slower than expected, forgive the redundancy in this case, and in less than 2 years, analysts predict 10 times more folding mobiles on the market thanks to public interest since Google has finally done its bit presenting Android 12L and its specific interface for large format terminals.

Be that as it may, I have a feeling that manufacturers are going to have to turn these phones aroundbecause although they promise greater versatility or a more focused approach to productivity, users they still have to convince us that it is interesting to lose construction quality and durability in our smartphones in exchange for a screen that folds and offers more space when we need it.

Myself I have used folding mobiles in the last few months and also in the two most popular formats, Flip Y fold from Samsung, so before manufacturers “force” us to switch to folding I am going to try to explain to you where I have found use for these smartphones and why it would be worth spending the enormous amount of money they cost today… Shall we review those reasons and see yours?

This is how the slow but steady invasion of folding mobiles is being

These are the 5 situations in which a folding mobile does seem useful

1. ‘Flex’ mode

Surely it is not the part that Samsung has yet developed the most for its Galaxy Z, but the truth is that at the same time The mode flex that integrate in One UI the South Korean giant’s foldables is precisely the software feature that defines them and has more potential.

This mode of operation allows to “split” the screen when we fold the smartphone so that the applications adjust automatically, offering us useful controls especially in video games or multimedia apps, such as on YouTube where we will see the video in one part and the comments in another or in the Camera where we will see the focus interface above and the gallery below.

It is obvious that Samsung has explored little yet in flexible mode, but the possibilities seem endless and also, thanks to the options of Labs we can also force any application to conform to the format ‘flex’ and show playback and brightness controls on the other part of the panel.

2. The best multitasker to consume multimedia while working or reading

Continuing with this possibility that the apps adjust to the flexible format, and understanding these smartphones as productivity-oriented devicesit is true that surely the greatest advantage of its large screens is that we can keep YouTube or another player open in the background or in a corner of the interface while we do other things with the mobile.

The funcionality picture-in-picture makes more sense than everand while we consult a document or browse our email we can have our music at hand or our favorite videos also working and without affecting the amount of information that we can visualize.

In fact, it is that doing two or more things at the same time with a mobile will never be easier than when using a folding.

3. Copy, paste, drag and/or drop text

Although mobile phones have long allowed us take notes and copy or paste text with some ease, we have to admit that small screens sometimes complicate a task that the folding ones and their large format also facilitate exceedingly.

And it is that productivity is in power in these phones, with which you can have two applications open at the same time to drag content from one side to the other with total comfortbeing able to intuitively, quickly and simply copy a discount code from an email to an online store, for example, or a phone number from a WhatsApp message to the phone application by simply selecting the text and dragging it .

4. Not without my S-Pen

This was perhaps the biggest problem of the first generations of the Galaxy Z, and that is that Samsung users were used to an S-Pen that with similar screen diagonals is more useful and necessary than ever.

With this size, writing on the screen is much easier Y Air Command will make it easier for you to take notes, for example, on a Google Maps map by invoking the “screen writing”to be able to plan a weekend route or perform similar tasks.

Samsung Calendar allows you to write and doodle as you would on any physical calendar, and with a larger diagonal screen it is a joy to create and visualize our plans or other files. We can also easily retouch images thanks to the pencil, and even sign documents or draweither for professional matters or simply for leisure with apps like PenUp.

5. Once upon a mobile to a dock desktop glued

It may seem unbelievable but it is true that one of the moments that I have taken the most advantage of the hinge is when play content with the mobile placed on a tablewhile I’m working or just lying in bed with the smartphone on the bedside table.

It is not trivial to be able to watch music videos, series or simply TV or our favorite content from the platforms of streaming no need to have the mobile in handAnd these foldables are really smartphones with a desktop dock attached, which is honestly a lot more useful than I ever first thought. This it even works great when making video calls or meetings hands free.

And then, is a folding mobile worth it?

Answering this question is not something I can do myself, I can only tell you about my experience, but I have to admit that For certain situations, this type of mobile is useful. and they are worth it for certain types of users.

They are not smartphones for everyonefor now, because they are really delicate and hard to adapt to, also having to make sacrifices such as carrying a much thicker and heavier mobile to then use the large-format screen only in some situations. That without obviously talking about its high price.

And yet, the truth is that I do have to say that these mobiles allow us to be somewhat more productivebecause with a larger screen we can use them as electronic readers with unparalleled comfort, being able to also use real multitasking and even operate your applications or view content while sitting on a table without complications and with your hands free.

We will see what other functionalities and options the industry finds themespecially when more manufacturers dare to develop going further from the ideas of a Samsung that has been the one that has advanced the most so far in this regard, because whether we like it or not, sooner or later most phones will be foldable… Will we be prepared?

Android 12L is the new version of Android with specific improvements for folding mobiles

