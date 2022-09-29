How to take care of a child’s heart? This says the medicine

There is a lot of information about the chealth care so as not to suffer from cardiovascular problems, but there is a misconception that this is a topic to pay attention to when you reach adulthood. From childhood, even before birth, there are steps we can take to take care of our hearts.

We invite you to read more content like this here.

Read also: Three warning signs in your child’s development

For this reason, on World Heart Day, we have spoken with specialists on the subject, to find out what we can do as parents to help our children’s heart health.

To talk about this topic, the president of the Colombian Society of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Surgery and a specialist in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Echocardiography and Cardiac Imaging, Dr. Jaime Alberto Rodríguez, explains some keys to taking care of a child’s heart.

How to take care of a child’s heart?

Keys to take care of a child’s heart. Photo: The Spectator

“the cCardiovascular care of the child begins from the very moment of gestation when the structures of the heart are forming”, explains Dr. Rodríguez.

This is achieved, first, going to all prenatal controls and ultrasounds requested by your doctor (especially if there is a history of heart problems in the family) and following a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy: having a good diet, avoiding cigarettes and alcohol, controlling stress and doing physical activity.

“Once the child is born it must promote the Breastfeeding as a protective effect in the long term to avoid the generation of some cardiovascular problems”, says the doctor.

Recommended: What causes high bilirubin in babies?

breast milk It is a food rich in cholesterol. although, paradoxically, it has been discovered that it teaches the body to use fats better in the long term, since babies take the amount they need and when they feel satisfied they stop nursing.

This feeding mechanism that is created with breastfeeding, especially if it lasts at least during the first year of life, turns breast milk into a kind of vaccine against obesity.

“Once the child grows exercise should be promoted, reduce the hours spent watching video games, promote healthy nutrition and avoid the consumption of packaged foods that children like so much”, recommends the specialist.

“A healthy behavior learned in childhood can very surely be internalized in the individual as a non-imposed behavior and easier to carry out during his adult life”, he affirms about the creation of healthy habits that have a high potential to remain over time.

If from a young age you teach your child to have an active life, to consume fruits and vegetables, to avoid very sugary drinks and to moderately consume sweets and packets, chances are that as it grows it will continue to do the same.

You may be interested in reading: Formula to put your baby to sleep in 13 minutes: this was discovered by science

“An important scenario in the child healthy issue is the school environment in terms of snacks and healthy school lunch that must be present in the vast majority of schools in our country”, concludes Dr. Rodríguez.