how to take care of it in ten steps

The kidneys are organs of vital importance, our well-being depends on their correct functioning: here are some steps to take care of them. The kidneys serve a purify the whole organism, expelling the toxins we produce. The balance of the body depends on these, yet there is a specific disease, chronic kidney disease (CKD), which affects millions of individuals.

These organs filter the blood and purify it, dividing the good substances from the toxic ones, which we discard through the urine. Proper kidney function underlies the formation of red blood cells, blood pressure and the skeletal system. But what to do to make them work well? Here are the healthy habits that all of us should do to stay healthy.

Healthy habits for proper kidney function

Chronic kidney disease is usually related to other conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension. CKD is one of the most widespread diseases in the world, only in Italy it affects about 10% of the population. As the population ages, this terrible percentage rises. The kidneys, as we age, begin to function poorly, thus leading to disease.

For this reason it is necessary to keep in mind some rules for the well-being of the kidneys, in order to prevent their degradation and the birth of the disease. Kidney diseases are due to incorrect lifestyles, such as smoking, alcohol, a sedentary lifestyle, bacteria and viruses. Symptoms that can make us alarm are:

Urinating frequently, especially at night Swelling in the legs Swelling of the face, especially in the morning as soon as you get up Urine too brightly colored

It is possible to prevent the disease, it is enough to assume a correct lifestyle and implement some moves. Do you want to know which ones?

Eat legumes often, which are rich in vegetable protein and vitamins

limit or avoid animal proteins

Drink lots of water, two liters a day

Avoid sugary drinks and salty foods

Furthermore, it does not end there, but we must pay attention to: