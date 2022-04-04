how to take care of the brain and increase intellectual well-being

Diet and physical activity are essential to keep all the organs of the body healthy; However, many times the health of the brain is left aside, an organ that also needs to be exercised to develop its functionsimprove memory and maintain it over time.

According to the Center for Wellness and Health Promotion at Harvard University, benefits of intellectual wellness include:

Randy McCoy, executive for product leadership at The Little Gym, a center for physical development and child enrichment in Arizona, explained to the newspaper Newsweek what is emotional well-being. “It has to do with the desire and ability to expand our knowledge and skills through continuous learning, productive curiosity, creative reasoning, and exploration.”

Get used to listening to classical music.

Learn to play an instrument.

Paint.

Write poetry.

Learn new skills.

Read various news sources to be well informed and nurture yourself from various sources.

Practice physical activity on a regular basis since according to McCoy. “The Brain regions responsible for cognition are also activated and developed during exercise and physical activity.

Age is not an impediment to exercise, you just have to find the right sports routine. – Photo: Gettyimages

The specialist mentions that performing physical activity generates a positive and lasting impact on brain function, helping this organ to adapt to new experiences. In addition, he mentions that thanks to various studies it has been shown that physical exercise, especially in children and adolescents, it improves the development of brain regions of “executive function”.

This function is important for a set of cognitive skills; that is, the brain works and remembers several things at the same time, without losing attention, and even making creative corrections “on the fly”. McCoy mentions that by exercising the brain stays happy and busy.

Reading: It doesn’t matter if they read novels, stories or news; the important thing is to acquire the habit and maintain it over time.

Go for a walk: For those who are parents, it is enough to go for a walk in the company of their children to release tensions. The specialist mentions that these plans should be part of the family’s routine.

Naps to boost brain and body health: five minutes can be dedicated to rest, relax and breathe deeply.

Share time with friends: according to the specialist McCoy numerous studies confirm that living with friends and loved ones not only increases the level of happiness, but also prolongs life.

Green leafy vegetables: One of the best vegetables for brain health is broccoli. Thanks to its high content of antioxidants, carotenoids, minerals and vitamin K, it makes the mind active, facilitates concentration, enhances memory and combats cellular aging.

Banana: This fruit is high in vitamin C and potassium. by containing vitamin B6, this food contributes to the production of neurotransmitters linked to concentration.

Walnuts bring great benefits for brain health. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto