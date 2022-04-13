How to take care of the lips before the end of the masks

The 10 lipsticks that will be a trend in 2022

April 20 is already marked on the calendar of many, as it is the scheduled day for the regulations to come into force that will allow us not to wear masks indoors -with exceptions: hospitals, public transport and crowded places-. As an immediate consequence of this relaxation in the use of masks, the lips will finally occupy a leading place in makeup.

The lipsticks that were relegated to occasional use, for fear of ending up with pigment all over the face due to the rubbing of the regulatory complement, they are once again an option to contemplate for daily. And for these to look as they deserve on our skin, on their return through the front door, we must prepare the lips, moisturize and pamper them.

A cabin treatment (no needles)

Hydrated and juicy lips are the basis to finish beautifying them with any makeup product. endermologie lips, of LPG is a treatment that adds volume and smoothes wrinkles in the area, through activation of hyaluronic acid synthesis. On the other hand, it applies Soin Contour Yeux et Lèvres, with which the nasogenian grooves are also worked. This product is rich in hyaluronic acid, collagen and elastin. Its innovative patented applicator provides an immediate cold effect that intensely hydrates and firms.

constant hydration

To have beautiful lips, hydration must be a constant. There are endless options on the market and you should choose yours according to the specific needs of your lips and the format that best suits your lifestyle. Kendall Jenner has confessed to being surrendered to this balm in a Laneige jar, while Blake Lively prefers the practicality of a stick format. If your lips are very dehydrated and need intense repair, opt for formulas enriched with nourishing ingredients such as vitamin E, argan oil and coconut oil.

‘Eight Hour Intensive’ elizabeth arden

KissKiss Shine Bloom, shade ‘Fresh coral’ Guerlain

Specific action masks

To reinforce the action of the moisturizing product for daily use, you can apply a lip mask once a week. These gel or cellulose patches act on the lips around them with formulas enriched with moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin. They retain moisture, refresh the skin and smooth the texture of the lips.. Take advantage of the moment of its application to provide you with a moment of relaxation and disconnection. Another option, for the weeks in which there is not a single moment free, is to take advantage of the nights: put on a generous layer of a mask overnight Before going to sleep, let it take effect overnight and check its effects the next morning.

Dragon’s blood lip mask Rodial

‘Buttermask for lips’ Kiehl’s

Exfoliation, to get an ad lip

Dead skin, which accumulates due to the effect of cold and dehydration, gives rise to an irregular texture on the lip that will become more evident when we put any product on it. To avoid this effect, acquire the weekly routine of exfoliating your lips, you can do it by mixing a little sugar and honey and applying a gentle massage on its surface. In the market we also find products prepared for it both in bar format and in a jar. Avoid exfoliating if you have bleeding wounds or any type of injury.

sugar lip polish Fresh

The Lip Polish To lick

Sunscreen to prevent damage

The last recommendation is one of the most important. The skin that covers our lips is one of the most delicate on the face, which is why it is advisable to use a specific sun protection product. Nor forget that the sun’s rays can cause damage to this area -as in the rest of the face- that accumulates, until after the years it comes to light in the form of aging and, in the worst case, injuries. Use a product that is comfortable to wear so you can reapply every few hours.

ISDIN Lip Balm Spf 50+, Very High Protection Lip Balm for Use in Extreme Conditions, White, 4 Grams ISDIN

Roche Posay Anthelios Stick Lips SPF 50+ La Roche-Posay

Tinted lip balm SPF 30 Shiseido

