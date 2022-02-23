How to take care of your intimate photos and videos? could happen to you

It is more common than it seems. Among your friends, family and relatives, intimate images of someone you know or even of yourself may begin to circulate. Exchanging personal sexual content through digital media (sexting or sexting) is considered an erotic practice and lawful as long as there is desire and consensus from all parties involved. However, when dissemination is non-consensual, it is a form of cyberbullying which can be classified as a crime.

Although in Colombia there is no specific rule or law that addresses actions like this, the Penal Code contains articles that judges can interpret for each context. For example, there is article 226 that states that “the same penalty provided for in article 220 will be incurred by those who, by means of de facto offend another person”. The penalties can be monetary or imprisonment. While the responsibility should not fall on the victim, self care It can be a fundamental point to avoid being in the middle of matters as serious as sextortion (blackmail based on threats focused on the dissemination of sexual content). How to take care of yourself?

First remember that every photo or video you capture can be saved automatically, not only on your phone but also in the cloud (on the Internet), for example in Google Photoswhich implies greater risks (because it is a global network) against hacking. In that sense, check from “Settings” that you do not have that synchronization active. Also, make sure that all your passwords (cell phone, email and social networks) are secure with a combination of numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters.