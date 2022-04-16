How to take ID photos with your mobile and at home

Share

It allows you to save a lot of time and always have them updated. We tell you how to do them.

Fewer and fewer times we use paper photos for anything. Also for official documentation. But that does not mean that at certain times you must use them. Therefore, in this article we are going to see How is it possible to take passport photos with a mobile phone? It is not necessary to take too many things into account, but it is necessary to comply with a series of requirements.

The premises to take passport photos at home

Is he Royal Decree 1586/2009, of October 16, which modifies Royal Decree 1553/2005, of December 23, which regulates the characteristics of photos for most official documents, such as ID, driving license or passport. We take the literal text, in which it is indicated that it has to be “A recent color photograph of the applicant’s face, size 32 by 26 millimeters, with a plain white uniform background, taken from the front with the head completely uncovered and without dark glasses or any other clothing that may prevent or hinder the identification of person”.

Once we are clear about this, we can continue with the task of taking ID photos at home. For a freelancer, it is a way to save a lot of time, not so much money, since it allows us to obtain good results without having to invest anything. When printing the photos you can use your own device with photographic paper. Or, send the photos to any printing machine, which for only 1 euro would do the job.

What do I need to take passport photos at home?

Well, if you want to save time, freelancers and professionals always lack it, you should keep this in mind:

A resolution camera phone. Here it is evident that the higher the quality, the better results we will obtain. If your device doesn’t have a camera capable of doing the job, it’s best not to try. Keep in mind that currently it is not necessary to make a very high investment for the photos to come out in the right conditions.

You must have a white, smooth and uniform background. This is easy to achieve, since any roll of paper will do, and surely you have one in your office.

The light. Perhaps this is one of the aspects that we should take into account. Natural light is always a good ally, but it is the most difficult to manage. Of course it cannot give us the light in the face. therefore better lower the blinds and achieve uniform lighting, albeit artificial. If the light is not quite good, surely your mobile has a system to capture more. Or, and if the settings are manual, vary the ISO. With care, you can push too hard and make more grain than it should be. No direct frontal light, but in a way that does not cast shadows or dark areas. Also, forget about using flash.

If you have a good pulse, surely no need to invest in a tripod. But the best thing is to have at least one support to get that photo. It is not necessary to spend a lot, in fact, you do not need to spend anything if you have a support to do it. A simple look at Amazon can provide you with some competitive support for little money. Support also that you can use for more things than taking photos, such as for a video call or having the screen always visible in your office.

There are many applications to take passport photos, but perhaps the most suitable for not having to complicate yourself too much, Passport Photo Maker is one of the most recommended options when it comes to having the photos ready in a short time and with the appropriate measures. It also has the most useful options, such as those of background removal or adjust appropriately to the size that is required in official documents. In any case, review the options of your device, it may already have the specific software to take ID photos.

in official documents. In any case, review the options of your device, it may already have the specific software to take ID photos. If you want to print the photos yourself, you always have to see if the machine you already have supports photo paper. If not, and you want to acquire a simple, versatile printer that allows you to print photos, This option is one of the most recommended. Its price is not too high, while its features are very good.

How to turn your mobile into a barcode reader

In order to save time when taking your passport photos, our recommendation is that you try it for yourself. Any free time will serve to do tests and once you have learned, it is not that complex either, you will be able to have photos for your procedures whenever you need it.

