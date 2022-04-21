How to take photos with studio effects on your Xiaomi camera

Related news

The camera application for Xiaomi mobiles has many interesting additions that allow you to give a different touch to your images, and studio effects is one of them. This is one of the many MIUI tricks. With these effects, you can completely eliminate the background, or create halos of light, among other things that can improve your portraits. Logically, the better the camera of your Xiaomi, POCO or Redmi mobile, the better result this effect will have.

How to use studio effects in the portraits of your Xiaomi

Xiaomi camera studio effects

The Free Android

The first thing to note is that they can only be applied when you use the camera in portrait mode and there is a person in the plane, so the first thing you need to do is a photograph of this type. When you have a portrait photograph done, follow these steps:

Go to Gallery.

Open the photo you have taken.

Click on the circular button above the heart button.

After this, an editor will open in which you can modify certain values as the amount of blur that is applied, depending on whether you want the background to appear more or be more blurred.

Xiaomi camera effects

The Free Android

In the bottom bar, there is also a section with light trails that will alter the background by rotating it or applying other effects that keep it visible, but alter it.

Whereas, if you go to the “Studio” section, you will be able to access a series of effects, most of them in black and white, which replace the background of the image for a different type of study fund depending on the option you choose.

The effect will not work if it does not detect a face in the image

Hyacinth Araque The Free Android

In Movie, for example, the background will be black and there will be a halo of light to run over your face, which you can move at will. On the other hand, the Blinds effect will put a light background with horizontal bars that simulate the light and shadows coming through a partially closed blind.

These effects are quite varied, so the best way to see what they are like is to take a portrait and go to the gallery to explore all the possibilities they offer.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you