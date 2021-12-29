How to take the secret substance of chocolate that lowers blood sugar? Incredible

Not everyone knows that dark chocolate is good for health. The black one eaten in moderation every day is a real natural medicine. It prevents heart disease, helps those with diabetes and lowers blood sugar.

How to take epicatechin secret substance of chocolate?

Epicatechin is found in cocoa. This molecule may play an important role in helping the beta cells in the pancreas, whose job is to produce insulin, to function better and stay strong. Find out a study by Brigham Young University, published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry. Epicatechin is one of dozens of flavonoids found in black chocolate, but it is unique in its effects on muscle, heart and blood sugar. Epicatechin can increase the production of new mitochondria in the heart and muscle and can stimulate the regeneration of muscle tissue.

How much chocolate to eat during the day?

The recommended portion is 30 grams. The advice is not to eat it every day, so as not to take too many calories. The important thing is to choose the right type for your daily pleasure break. To have all the health benefits you need to take dark chocolate with at least 75% cocoa. Studies show that consuming high concentrations of dark chocolate can benefit the brain. Eating 48 grams of organic with 70% cocoa increased neuroplasticity in the brain. It has positive effects on memory, cognition and mood.

Does chocolate help you lose weight?

Eating chocolate every day could make you lose weight. According to scientists, dark chocolate may play a role in appetite control, which in turn could help with weight loss. Taking a little black chocolate before or after meals activates the hormones that signal satiety to the brain. Be careful because eating more than the recommended amount per day counteracts all this. During digestion, chocolate acts like a prebiotic, a type of fiber that promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. The more “good” microbes there are in your system, the better your body is able to absorb nutrients and support a healthy metabolism.

Do walnuts help lower blood sugar?

The healthy fats in walnuts protect the heart, preventing heart disease and related conditions. Walnuts help regulate blood sugar levels, which makes them a good snack option. Walnuts slow down the glycemic response when consumed with carbohydrate-rich foods. Nuts are known to be low-glycemic foods, which is a ranking of carbohydrates based on how they affect blood sugar levels. They have a limited amount of carbohydrates in the diet. They have a small effect on blood glucose levels. Here are some foods that lower blood sugar: