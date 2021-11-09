How to tell if someone spies on you with WhatsApp Web

You think someone may have entered yours Whatsapp and is reading all your chats? The instant messaging service guarantees maximum security thanks to end-to-end encryption, but it would always be advisable to check for any problems that could compromise privacy. For example, attackers could use WhatsApp Web to access your account and conversations: WhatsApp Web is in fact one of the simple and therefore most used methods to spy on WhatsApp.

But find out if someone checks you on WhatsApp and reading your chats via WhatsApp web is easy. Here’s how to do it and ways to protect yourself.

Understanding if someone spies on you with WhatsApp Web: check access

WhatsApp Web is the version of the platform that allows you to access WhatsApp from Windows PC, Mac, iPad and without downloading the app on your smartphone.

Users on WhatsApp Web can chat, send, view and delete messages and media. The contents are those present in the official application for smartphones and iPhones.

While it is a very interesting tool, WhatsApp Web could help malicious people to spy on your conversations. In fact, to log in it is necessary to frame the QR code with the application, but the client also works when the smartphone and PC are connected to different Wi-Fi networks. The person interested in spying on your messages could for example ask you for your smartphone (or take it secretly), quickly frame the QR code and have access to all your messages.

Fortunately, however, there is a way to quickly find out if someone is reading your messages from another location. WhatsApp, in fact, saves all active sessions. Do you have an Android smartphone or tablet? To find out if someone is spying on your conversations you need to:

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone or tablet

Click on the three vertical dots (the “⋮” symbol)

To press “Connected devices“.





Connected devices

As for iPhones, the procedure is very similar:

Open WhatsApp from your iPhone;

Click on “Settings”, the menu item located at the bottom;

You choose “WhatsApp Web“.

This section allows you to find out if other people have access to your conversations. Here you will find all the connected devices, the last access and the operating system / browser used. This latter information could help you identify the person who may have logged in. For example, have you noticed a login with Safari? Then the connected person could be using an Apple device.





All connected devices

The feature that allows you to access multiple devices is called “Multi-device (beta)”: you can use up to 4 devices at the same time even when the smartphone is not connected to Wi-Fi. To disconnect one of these devices, simply click on the name of the operating system or browser and choose “Disconnect”.

How to protect yourself: choose a PIN

As we have seen, you can easily disconnect any unauthorized devices. Unfortunately, the bad guys may already have gathered the information they needed, sent messages to your contacts, or found out who you talk to. It would be essential to try to protect yourself: there are some good habits that could concretely help you.



First of all, you should definitely not leave your smartphone unattended, especially if it’s your main device where WhatsApp is also installed. Other people could in fact take the smartphone, unlock it and log in on WhatsApp Web. In general, it would be advisable to choose a unlock code Safe. Do you have an Android smartphone or tablet? Then it is enough:

Open the Settings;

Click on “Password and Security”;

Choose the security method;

Confirm the code.



To make the same change on the iPhone you have to:

Click “Touch ID and code”;

Choose “Change code”.



The procedures may vary depending on the brand of the smartphone (in the case of Android) and the version of the operating system. You must therefore choose a secure security method. Almost all devices are equipped with the biometric protection. This solution allows you to identify a person on the basis of “unique” physiological characteristics, such as a fingerprint and face. As a result, other people cannot “replicate” the code.

Check your WhatsApp Web logins often

We have explained in depth how to verify access to WhatsApp Web. It is a simple and fast procedure. However, it is not sufficient to carry out a single check: in fact, check logins often.

Obviously, it is not necessary to carry out the check daily (excluding particular situations, such as possible unauthorized access), but it would be advisable to carry out this check even several times a week. If you use WhatsApp Web, remember that you will also find your PC in the list. You could then simply write down all the information about this login (including browser / operating system, last login and IP) so that you don’t have to delete the authorization.

Do not use public computers

Since this is a particularly delicate issue, we should avoid using WhatsApp Web in computer of other people or, even worse, public. The user who will subsequently use that device could in fact access your conversations. Someone may also have installed some spy applications, thus being able to spy on your account. The risks associated with public computers are numerous and it is not recommended to use such delicate tools (such as WhatsApp).



Are you in the library, using a public computer, but do you necessarily want to use WhatsApp Web? You must, first of all, be aware that it could still represent a risky procedure. If you are forced to log in, be careful to complete the procedure in correct and safe way.

Open WhatsApp Web on your computer and wait for the QR code to appear;

Necessarily remove the tick located near “Stay connected” (under the QR code);





The main screen of WhatsApp Web

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone;

Press the three buttons located at the top (or open the “Settings” tab, if you are using an iPhone);

Click on “Connected devices”> “Connect a device”;



Connect a new device

Scan the QR code.



After completing the operation, you need to log out. By following this procedure, the number of possible dangers will drop significantly.

Check notifications

When a new device is connected, you will immediately receive one notification. Many users underestimate this warning, thinking it may be a mistake. Our advice is to check your logins immediately after seeing the notification.