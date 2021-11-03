How to tell if the TV is DVB-T2? Here’s how to avoid rushed purchases

After explaining when the frequencies of digital terrestrial change in refarming, let’s talk about the switch off to DVB-T2 which, as known, will take place on January 1, 2023. In the past we have repeatedly published guides to verify compatibility with MPEG-4 encoding, today instead we exhibit how to only understand if the TV is DVB-T2.

As is known, the switch off to DVB-T2 has been postponed and for so much what was said before the summer is no longer valid since the deadlines have changed.

For the whole of 2022, however, if you want to understand if your TV is capable of receiving the DVB-T2 standard (which will be activated in 2023), simply connect to test channels 100 and 200. If you see Rai 1 on channel 1, just make sure that “Test HEVC Main10” appears on 100, the same applies to Channel 5 on LCN 5. If the same message appears, your TV or decoder is perfectly compatible with the new standard.

If not, however, do not despair and before proceeding with the purchase of a new decoder or TV (perhaps taking advantage of the 100 Euro scrapping TV bonus) make sure you enjoy good reception on the two channels and that your TV hooks up to the latest frequencies. Our advice is to perform a new channel search.