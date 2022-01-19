How to tell if your breath really stinks thanks to the only foolproof method, plus 3 grandma’s remedies for halitosis

It happened to everyone before an important appointment or interview to be seized by a terrible doubt: what if my breath stinks?

Fortunately, there is a simple trick to find out. Here’s how to tell if your breath really stinks thanks to the one foolproof method, plus 3 grandma’s remedies for halitosis.

Because we may have bad breath without even realizing it

After eating garlic or onion, or perhaps before a long-awaited kiss, what do most people do? A quick breath check of course! The method that everyone uses, however, is not very effective.

In fact, to find out what our breath smells like, we usually cupped our hands in front of our faces, blow and sniff. But foul-smelling fumes can easily escape this test! Thus, we continue to stun those around us with our heavy breath, without even realizing it!

To really find out what our breath smells like, we first need to know what the origin of bad smells is. In most cases, bad breath is caused by dead skin cells settling on the tongue and being broken down by bacteria.

It is therefore necessary to focus on the tongue to detect bad breath. But how?

Now that we know we need to focus on the tongue, it’s time to figure out the trick to taking a quick breath test.

Just lick your wrist or the back of your hand. Let the saliva dry for a few seconds, then smell the skin: the smell we will perceive is exactly that of our breath.

Alternatively, you can also gently scratch the back of the tongue with the tip of a spoon and smell. This test is even more accurate, but obviously less practical, since you don’t always have a spoon available.

In any case, if we don’t smell anything on our hand or spoon, great news! It means that our breath is fresh. If, on the other hand, we perceive an unpleasant smell, here’s how to run for cover.

Obviously, proper oral hygiene is essential. When brushing your teeth, you also need to brush your tongue and floss. Also, drinking more water can help.

But, if you’re looking for a last-second solution, some grandma’s remedies come in handy. Instead of chewing gum, you can take one of these three spices with you: cloves, cumin or anise. In fact, in various cultures it is customary to chew these seeds at the end of the meal to digest better and have a fresher breath.

Alternatively, dill seeds are also fine, which are a useful ally against two other annoyances.

Be warned, though: if bad breath is a persistent problem, it’s best to talk to your doctor about it. In fact, it could be a sign of a health problem.

