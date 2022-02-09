How to trade in today’s markets – Forex, Indices, Commodities – Bitcoin

Stock markets in positive territory, probable recovery pending the most important macro data of recent months, inflation, which in this historical phase is the market mover par excellence.

In the currency market the protagonists are the Australian dollar and the Japanese yen, the former in strong appreciation, given the forecast of a rise in rates also in Australia, while the yen is downloaded as a safe haven currency, in view of a return to normal after the Omicron variant proved not very dangerous.

physiological reversal, which could see WTI prices return towards 80 dollars a barrel, prices that could constitute entry levels for a further extension beyond 90 dollars.

quoted at $ 44500, a probable return towards 55000 in the event that prices go above the 200-period moving average.

The full analysis in the video.