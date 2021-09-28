How to trade on Binance and how to buy cryptocurrencies with a few clicks

The complete guide to learn how to trade on Binance and buy cryptocurrencies with Euros (focus on novice investors)

The latest trends in cryptocurrency investments have revealed what the typical behavior of the novice investor is. Those who have a very basic knowledge of crypto-assets and would like to start trading digital currencies, tend to prefer exchanges such as Binance (official website here). Some strengths of the platform, starting from the extreme ease of use up to the wide range of choices, have made Binance the reference point for beginner traders. Obviously the fact that Binance offers a very simple interface for investing in cryptocurrencies is important but not sufficient to operate correctly.

Just to help all investors who would like to start trading cryptocurrencies with Binance, we have thought of this practical guide. The aim of the article is to help the reader understand how to buy cryptocurrencies with Binance starting from the basics, i.e. from the login. The guide is aimed at beginner traders as it provides instructions on how to trade with Binance on the basic platform but does not exclude traders with more knowledge as, in a special paragraph, it also explains how to operate with the advanced platform.

How to trade on Binance: the basics

The typical situation of a novice crypto-trader is the following: I would like to start trading cryptocurrencies and a friend of mine recommended Binance, but I don’t know where to start. In reality the procedural phase is very simple and this explains the reason for the advice received.

The first step to buy cryptocurrencies with Binance is to register on the platform’s website (here the official link).

Registration means creating an account, an operation that can be done with just a few clicks. In fact, it is sufficient to enter an active email address and a password. At the same time it is necessary to give the your agreement to the Binance Terms of Service (we personally recommend that you read this document before flagging it). The entire operation of creating an account on Binance is simplified by the fact that the instructions and information material are available in Italian. This is a great advantage which is also an expression of seriousness and reliability. In fact, on the market there are many scam exchanges that do not even have the Italian version.

Binance account verification and validation

In any case, after creating and activating the account, you can move on to the second step, namely the verification of the documents and the mobile number. This procedure is also very simple. Once logged in, you are in fact directed to the account page.

It is in this screen that two-factor authentication can also be set via SMS. Once this choice has been made, it is possible to pass to the validation of documents. Once the various required steps have been carried out, you will receive a summary email with the confirmation of your personal data and the acceptance of your registration request. The Binance account is now not only active but is also operational and therefore you can move on to the third step which is the deposit of money. It is indeed logical that for buy cryptocurrencies on Binance, you need money and funds.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Binance with Euros: the deposit

Let’s start with the simplest case: buying cryptocurrencies on Binance with the Fiat currency, Euro in the specific case. What needs to be done? What is the procedure to follow? Contrary to what one can hypothesize, the operation is very fast and requires only a few clicks. Once logged into your account, you need to click on Deposit.

Once this has been done, a window will open immediately where you can enter two different information:

the currency chosen for the deposit

the payment method (the main options are credit card and bank transfer).

In practice, by filling out this form it will be possible to communicate to Binance your deposit currency (Euro in our case) and the source of the payment. Regardless of what your personal preferences are, there is a greater convenience to deposit into your Binance account with a bank transfer rather than with a Mastercard or Visa credit card. While the transfer is in fact always free (subject to the costs provided by your account for this type of operation) fund your Binance account with a credit card it means paying commissions equal to 1.8 percent of the total transaction.

Once the account has been activated and the deposit has been made, it is possible to move on to the next step, i.e.purchase of cryptocurrencies. There are various avenues available for trade on Binance. The success of this platform also derives from this, that is, from the variety of investment instruments that you can choose according to what your profile is.

Since this guide is aimed mainly at beginners, we will start from easiest way to trade on Binance that is, direct conversion.

How to trade on Binance: direct conversion

Beginner traders appreciate the Binance exchange because this platform allows you to buy cryptocurrencies simply by resorting to the conversion of currencies (Euros) or cryptocurrencies into other crypto-assets. To do this, you need to log in to the portal Conversion and OTC, select the amount and currency to convert (Euro), select the cryptocurrency in which you want to perform the operation and then click on Preview of Conversion.

At this point a window will open where the conditions of conversion starting from the amount expressed in the converted currency. In order to realize the conversion it is necessary to give one’s consent. At this point the converted cryptocurrency will be indicated in your wallet.

Classic example of the procedure of conversion is from Euros to Bitcoins. To trade Bitcoin on Binance through direct conversion, you need to select the amount in Euro to be converted and enter the Bitcoin in the space dedicated to the currency you want to have. Then OK to Preview and conversion done. The Bitcoins you have obtained by converting Euros are now available in the wallet.

Buy (and sell) cryptocurrencies with Binance’s base platform

In the previous paragraph we explained how to convert between currencies and cryptocurrencies on Binance. All very simple and intuitive but if the sought-after cryptocurrency is not available on Binance, what should you do? Once again the solution is offered by Binance itself which, not surprisingly, is themost used exchange in the world.

By clicking on Trading from the main menu that opens when you enter your account, you can have immediate access to the base platform which is the virtual place where the sale of cryptocurrencies takes place, therefore the square where it is possible to buy and sell the various crypto-assets.

So to trade on Binance, in addition to the conversion path (the simplest to follow), there is also that of buying and selling on the platform.

Using this feature is not difficult. The first step is to select the cryptocurrency you want to buy. On the Binance platform, cryptocurrencies can be exchanged with other digital assets or with traditional currencies. In particular, cryptocurrencies can be exchanged with the following other digital currencies.

Binance Coin (read the guide to buying BNB here)

Bitcoin

Ethereum

XRP

Tron

After choosing the cryptocurrency you intend to buy, you need to select the amount you intend to buy. This is where Binance’s calculation tools come into play. On the screen, in fact, the amount of money that is needed to buy the chosen cryptocurrency will appear by paying it either with the fiat currency such as the Euro (if this option has been chosen) or with one of the 5 cryptocurrencies indicated above (attention because not all the cryptocurrencies available can be exchanged with the top 5 indicated above).

Unlike what happens in direct conversion (previous paragraph) using the basic platform, the conversion process is not quick and immediate. As it usually happens on the stock exchange, in fact, it is necessary to wait for a user to accept the proposed conversion.

Usually for buy and sell cryptocurrencies on Binance using the basic platform it is not necessary to wait hours. Of course, a lot depends on the couples you want to convert but in the most common cases (starting from the conversion of Euro into Bitcoin) a few seconds are enough. This is also one of the reasons why Binance is so used to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Binance advanced trading platform

But why are we talking about the basic platform for trading on Binance? The explanation is simple: there is also an advanced platform on the exchange. We had already anticipated it previously: Binance is often the immediate choice for a novice investor who wants to learn how to trade cryptocurrencies but this does not exclude that this exchange can also be used by an experienced trader.

Obviously the tools made available are different. On the advanced Binance platform you can find many charts as well as a series of highly advanced features for technical analysis and fundamental analysis. In particular the real benefit of the advanced Binance platform is the ability to integrate a whole series of indicators on the charts that are very useful for trading cryptocurrencies.

But then if the advanced platform Binance provides tools that allow you to lower the risk margin, why not aim directly for that? Reality cannot be simplified in this way. It is true that the advanced Binance platform has more tools and functions but it is necessary to know how to use them otherwise it will do more harm than good.

Our advice is not to even consider the advanced Binance platform if you are a beginner. Direct conversion and the basic platform are just fine to start buying and selling crypto assets with this Exchange.

How to trade on Binance: training

In the previous paragraphs we have reported what are the various ways to trade on Binance starting from direct conversion, moving to the basic platform and closing with the advanced trading system (more suitable for experts). For space requirements we have limited ourselves to the essential.

However, if you need to learn more, it is Binante herself who provides a complete guide to cryptocurrency trading for beginners. In Binance Academy There are many reports available ranging from the basics of cryptocurrency trading to advice on how to operate.

Our advice: to make the most of all the potential of the Binance Academy it is advisable to start a search based on the TAGs. By entering “Binance” as a keyword you will have access to a whole series of very useful resources and all in Italian. The contents are constantly updated in order to offer customers all the support they need to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with Binance.

