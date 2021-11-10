how to train (well) in the gym

For years, doctors, researchers, and fitness and wellness professionals have been discussing how to combine cardio (aerobic) and resistance (anaerobic) exercises for optimal training. According to some studies, the combination of the two types of exercises would improve the strength of the muscles; according to others, however, aerobic workouts, before endurance exercises, would reduce the strength required for weight lifting. According to the authors of these latest studies, to compromise the desired results would be the molecular changes that occur within the muscles, generated by running or cycling (aerobic exercise): this process is called “exercise interference”. In fact, muscle fatigue could also play an important role as in most studies that associate cardio and resistance, volunteers only exercise the lower body (they use their legs for both cardio training and weight lifting). . Your leg muscles, having become very tired with cardio exercise, may be less effective at responding to resistance exercises.

But what if the two types of exercise target different muscle groups, such as cardio exercises performed by the legs and strength exercises performed by the arms? He investigated this Marcus Moberg, Professor at the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences of Stockholm, which has been studying muscle health, exercise and metabolism for years. Moberg started a study with the aim of answering a question: “Does cardio exercise performed by the legs improve the results of weight lifting performed by the arms, or does it have counterproductive effects on muscle strength?”. Research has shown that 20 minutes of intense exercise bike before arm weight training alters the internal functioning of muscles (by activating certain molecular mechanisms), causing them to grow more with resistance exercises. The new document, published on Scientific Reports, offers new evidence on the combination of cardio and weightlifting, and a practical guide on how to structure a workout in the gym in order to achieve the desired results.

I study

The study was conducted on eight adult men, aged 31 to 36, from Stockholm. Volunteers were invited to the laboratory to measure their strength and aerobic fitness. After the men became familiar with the lab equipment, the researchers asked them to complete a workout that involved two phases: a first aerobic (stationary bike) and a second resistance (weightlifting). The men started with a four-minute ride, rested for three minutes, and repeated the sequence five times. After a few minutes of rest, they switched to resistance exercises to work both arm and shoulder muscles. The men then repeated the same training pattern, but without the first cardio phase.

The researchers took blood and small tissue samples from the men’s triceps muscles before, immediately after, 90 minutes after and three hours after each workout. “The main reason women were not included in the study – said Dr. Moberg – is that the less developed triceps muscles of women make such repeated withdrawals difficult and potentially harmful ”. Finally, the scientists examined the men’s blood and muscle samples under a microscope to look for substances that would indicate how muscles responded to workouts, with a focus on proteins and markers of gene activity believed to affect endurance and mass. muscular.

What the researchers found

After weight training (without the first cardio phase), the men’s muscles were rich in protein and genetic markers needed for muscle growth and better endurance. These same substances were also present in large quantities even after the men had followed the training pattern which also included the first aerobic phase. Indeed, after the double workout, the men’s muscles seemed poised to increase in both size and endurance, with no evidence that exercise on the stationary bike had interfered, on a molecular level, with lifting. Instead, aerobic exercise seemed to have broadened and intensified the expected benefits of weight training.

The cardio exercise performed by the legs strengthens the muscles in the arms

According to the researchers, the cardio exercise performed by the legs may have triggered greater activation of key molecular processes in the arm muscles, strengthening them and allowing them to grow in volume. “The most fascinating discovery – said the Dr. Moberg – is that some biochemical factors evoked by the resistance exercise of the legs entered the bloodstream and were, therefore, able to influence the processes in a completely different group of muscles, and in a way that appears to be beneficial for adaptations of arms workout. It is almost as if the resistance exercise performed by the legs is transferred to some extent to the arms ”. Moberg She also pointed out that the men lifted the same amount of weight during both arm workouts. Pedaling with difficulty with the legs had not tired the arms.

The next study will be on women

“Begin a cardio workout that activates the legs and lungs, before moving on to lifting the upper body,” he said. Moberg – has a practical and physiological sense. It can be a time-effective and potentially beneficial approach. ” The study, however, like so many similar experiments, has a limit: it only involved men. “But there is no good logic to believe that the effects would be different in women,” he concluded, adding that he and his colleagues hope to include women in upcoming experiments with fewer withdrawals.