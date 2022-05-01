How to transfer photos from iCloud to Google Photos with the official Apple tool

Apple has a website that allows transfer all photos and videos from iCloud to Google Photos. A movement that fits in with the idea that all data can be moved freely, and that is already available in Spain so that the transfer of content involves the minimum of effort. Let’s see how to use this tool.

Entire iCloud Photo Library to Google Photos

A while back there was one big reason many people used Google Photos: unlimited space. But that infinite space was removed last year, which will probably incur that you need to expand the space available in the Google cloud with a subscription. Even with this change, Google’s image service may be of interest, so if we want to transfer our iCloud photo library to Google services, Apple makes it very easy for us.





Before starting there are several obvious requirements to be able to carry out the transfer. The first is that we have iCloud Photos activated. The second is that our Apple ID uses two-factor authentication. And then, of course, we must have a Google account ready to use Google Photos and with enough space to accommodate all the content.

Fulfilled these requirements The steps are the following:

We open privacy.apple.com in a web browser. We log in with our Apple ID. we touch on Transfer a copy of your data. We select google photos. We mark if we want to transfer only the photos, only the videos or both. We verify that the Google account has enough space. We log into Google. We give Apple permission to add photos to the account. we touch on confirm transfer.





The process can take between three and seven days and Apple will send us an email confirming that the transfer is complete when it is complete. There is some details to keep in mind which Apple reflects in this support document:

The transfer includes copies of the photos and videos that you store in iCloud Photos, associated with your Apple ID. Formats include: .jpg, .png, .webp, .gif, some RAW files, .mpg, .mod, .mmv, .tod, .wmv, .asf, .avi, .divx, .mov, .m4v, .3gp, .3g2, .mp4, .m2t, .m2ts, .mts, and .mkv.

Only the most recent edit of the photo is transferred, not the original version. Duplicates appear as a single photo.

Duplicates appear as a single photo. Google Photos also has a limit of 20,000 photos per album. if transferred an album with more than 20,000 photos the additional photos will still be transferred, but will not be added to the album.

the additional photos will still be transferred, but will not be added to the album. Whenever possible, photos are transferred with their albums. Videos are transferred separately, without their albums.

Once transferred to Google, album and video filenames begin with “Copy of.”

Some content, including shared albums, smart albums, photo streaming content, live photos, some metadata, and photos and videos stored in other folders or locations, is not transferred at all.

The truth is that being able to move our content between services is something that is most interesting. It’s certainly not a regular operation, but it’s appreciated that Apple makes it easy. We are in a time when we must be able to choose one platform or another for what it offers us, not because we cannot leave it.