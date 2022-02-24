How to transform your old smartphone into a Wi-Fi router? | Videos | Walkthrough | Tricks | Internet | Android | iOS | Telephones | Technology

If you are looking to boost the internet signal in your home or office, you do not have to spend on new equipment to achieve it. You old smartphone it can become a router to provide connectivity to another phone, tablet or computer via mobile data.

How to use your phone as a Wi-Fi router?

It is a practical and easy method in which advanced knowledge is not required to execute it. To get started, you will need these items: a mobile phone that you no longer use (Android or iPhone), a chip with an internet data plan and the device charger.

Android devices:

Keep in mind that the following instructions may vary slightly depending on the cell phone model you are going to use:

Enter the configuration pane of your smartphone Go to the section of Mobile networks, Network and Internet, wireless networks or similar Click on the option WIFI zone and flip your switch Configure name and the password of the network Choose if you want to share internet by Wifi, Bluetooth or USB.

Additionally, you will have the possibility to establish other advanced settings, such as determining the AP band (2.4 GHz or 5 GHz), modifying the network security (WEP, WPA or WPA2) and setting a data usage limit.

iOS devices:

In the case of the iPhone, you can make use of the function personal hotspot to share one Internet connection of mobile data to other devices. To set up, follow these steps:

go to Settings pane of your iPhone Access the section of Mobile data > Personal hotspot Activate the option Allow others to connect Select a Name and password for the access point.

Once you have enabled this feature on your antique phonelocate it in a strategic area that has a plug to connect the charger and where it is capable of emitting a Wi-Fi signal to the rest of your equipment without any problem.