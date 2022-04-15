how to translate messages without installing other apps

WhatsApp has become one of the most popular ways to communicate today. Although there are several alternatives, Meta’s messaging service is preferred by millions of users around the world. But did you know that you could translate the messages you are going to send? Well here we tell you everything about it.

Next, we will show you a simple trick with which you can translate any WhatsApp message without leaving the app and, above all, without installing any external application. Pay close attention, because we will tell you how to do it step by step.

Trick to translate WhatsApp messages

Yes, it is possible to translate the messages that you are going to send on WhatsApp from the application itself. And this is happening using Google’s popular Gboard keyboard. This tool has new and interesting features that make writing easier for Android users. Taking advantage of the existence of Google Translate, the company decided to integrate it with the keyboard. To translate WhatsApp messages follow these instructions:

Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile.

Enter the conversation you want to send the translated message to and open the keyboard.

After that, click on the three horizontal dots button that appears in the toolbar in the upper right corner of the keyboard.

In that menu that you will see appear, press the Translate button.

Then, in the top bar that appears in Gboard, choose the source and output language of the message. In other words, you will indicate to the keyboard in which language you are going to write and which one you want to translate.

Compose the message you want to send and Gboard will instantly translate it in the WhatsApp text area.

Finally, send the message and that’s it.

Thanks to the integration of Google services, the keyboard is even more useful for our WhatsApp conversations.

