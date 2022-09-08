How to treat a deep cut

Throughout our lives, it is inevitable that we accidentally suffer various types of injuries. One of the most common are cutswhich can be caused, for example, by broken glass or kitchen utensils.

Risk of infections

In principle, most outages are not a serious problem. However, in rarer cases, they can become deep enough to damage muscle tissue, cartilage, tendons, or puncture major blood vessels. If this happens, you need to know how to act correctly.

Another problem that can arise is that these cuts serve as an entry route to our body for certain microorganisms and get infectedwhich further stresses the need to know how to properly manage these wounds.





Thus, as first aid against these wounds we must wash our handswhich will allow us to continue proceeding with the lowest possible risk of infections.

Next, we shall try to stop the bleeding. If the cut is deep, we must elevate the wound and apply gentle pressure with a bandage or a clean cloth. If it does not stop in 10 minutes, it will be necessary to go to receive urgent attention, as well as if we feel that we have lost sensitivity or mobility in the injured area, if it reaches the bone or has been caused by a human or animal bite or by a rusty object.

If the conditions to seek medical attention are not met, we may continue cleaning the wound under running water and soap, removing foreign objects with tweezers cleaned with alcohol.





Can be beneficial apply petroleum jelly to the wound, which keeps the surface hydrated and partially prevents the appearance of permanent scars. Subsequently, it is advisable to cover the wound with a dressing, gauze or a bandage, which should be changed once a day or whenever it gets wet or dirty, and be attentive to any sign of infection (redness, heat, swelling, palpitation). ..).

Finally, it must be remembered that it is recommended to be vaccinated against tetanus if serum has not been received in the previous 5 years.