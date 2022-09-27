How to treat a tachycardia at home?

The increase in the frequency of the heartbeat is known medically as tachycardia, it can be easily detected by analyzing the pulsations and seeing if it exceeds 85 beats per minute.

In case this happens, it is recommended that you go to a control by a specialist in the field of cardiologyto determine the severity of your condition and to guide you in treatment.

If your condition is stable and you are one of the people who notice this increase, to control it you can try the following recommendations.

Follow these steps:

-Apply some compresses with a cloth or towel on the heart area, it can be at room temperature or if the weather is hot, they can cool the water a little.

-If the tachycardia is very recurrent, a hot bath, especially in the trunk, will be favorable.

-Consult your specialist to recommend some infusions such as valerian to keep you calm without increasing your heartbeat.

Always remember that any pain or discomfort is a signal from your body that tells you that something with your health deserves your attention, seek medical help and try alternatives like the ones we share here.