How to treat abdominal pain at home and when to see a doctor?

Abdominal pain arises due to different reasons, which can be as stress, poor diet, less exercise, less water intake, eating food in poor condition or as a warning to our body about some disease or something abnormal.

The Ministry of Health suggests that, in the event of moderate abdominal pain, measures can be taken at home. Drinking warm liquids such as peppermint tea may reduce discomfort, while eating a balanced diet rich in fiber and vitamins is an essential component in managing minor pain. Here are some foods that you can eat to take care of your gut health:

• Vegetables: Lettuce, carrots, spinach, eggplant and broccoli.

• Lentils and Peas.

Quinoa.

• olive oil.

• Fruits: Apple, Banana, Kiwi, Tangerine and Strawberry.

• Almonds and nuts.

types of abdominal pain

1. Colic: This type of pain is intermittent and recurring, with episodes of varying intensity. It can be caused by contraction of muscles in digestive organs such as the intestine, and is commonly associated with disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

2. Acute pain: Acute abdominal pain is sudden and of high intensity. This can indicate serious medical problems, such as appendicitis, a bowel obstruction, or acute pancreatitis. WHO emphasizes the need for immediate medical attention for this type of pain.

3. Burning pain: In this type of pain there is a burning sensation in the upper abdomen or chest. It could be a symptom of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or peptic ulcer, a condition in which stomach acids back up into the esophagus and cause irritation.

4. Cramping Pain: Cramping pain occurs in the form of cramping or intense contractions in the abdomen. This can be caused by disorders such as diverticulitis, which involves inflammation of small pouches in the colon, or biliary colic associated with gallstones.

5. Referred pain: Sometimes abdominal pain can also come from other areas of the body, such as the heart or spine. For example, a heart attack may manifest as abdominal pain. Recognizing this type of pain is important for accurate medical evaluation.

6. Visceral pain: Visceral pain is a feeling of pressure, bloating or fullness in the abdomen. This may be due to dilatation of internal organs such as the intestine or liver. IBS and inflammatory bowel disease are examples of conditions associated with visceral pain.

7. Chronic pain: Abdominal pain that lasts for a long time is considered chronic. It can be a symptom of conditions such as IBS, Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Medical evaluation is essential for the proper management of chronic pain.

It’s important to remember that self-diagnosis can be risky, depending on the type of abdominal pain. If you experience persistent or severe abdominal pain, it is advised to seek medical help for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

When to see a specialist?

Abdominal pain can give important information about a person’s health. The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified certain symptoms that may be warning signs to seek immediate medical attention.

Abdominal discomfort or pain is quite common, but WHO stresses the importance of seeking medical attention without delay if the pain is acute, ie sharp and sudden, as it may indicate the presence of a more serious condition. Also, if the pain spreads to other areas of the body or is accompanied by high fever, persistent vomiting or bleeding. These symptoms may indicate medical conditions that require professional evaluation and treatment.

The recommendation not to cross this “line” is based on the fact that some symptoms may be a sign of serious medical problems. Taking action right away in these cases can be critical to preventing complications and ensuring proper diagnosis and treatment.

