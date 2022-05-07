How to treat dental agenesis

Dental agenesis is the absence of a tooth., usually incisor or premolar. This happens because it was never developed and its consequences can go beyond aesthetics, especially in the case of children. And it is that this situation can disrupt the rest of the teeth and develop anomalies in the other pieces, giving rise to a dental malocclusion or incorrect alignment.

In this article we are going to discover you how to treat tooth agenesis so you can once again show off an impeccable smile.

Dental agenesis: causes and types

Dental agenesis is more common than we imagine. It occurs more commonly in children and also in people with a specific disorder such as cleft lip or Down syndrome. It is also usual to appear in children of mothers who have suffered a serious infection during pregnancy such as tuberculosis.

It often happens that, since there are no permanent teeth behind the baby teeth, they do not fall out and, if they do, they are not replaced by natural teeth. Some research indicates that It may be due to a hereditary issue.. In this case, affected patients may present a lack of space that does not allow the formation of the dental piece or an alteration in development.

Types of dental agenesis

Agenesis is unilateral when it occurs on one side or bilateral when it occurs on both sides. As for the number of teeth missing in children or adults, there are three different types:

punctual agenesis (hypodontia). From 1 to 6 missing teeth.

(hypodontia). From 1 to 6 missing teeth. multiple agenesis (oligodontia). More than 6 teeth are missing in the same arch

(oligodontia). More than 6 teeth are missing in the same arch Anodontia. Total absence of teeth of congenital origin.

This type of dental spaces can cause forced and abnormal positions throughout the mouth, and affect the person when speaking or chewing. Early detection is important to proceed to do implants, orthodontics or dental prostheses as soon as possible, so that the teeth are perfectly aligned.

Different treatments for dental agenesis

Commissioned specialists, such as orthodontists or dentists, must evaluate some aspects important as: the age of the patient, the missing teeth, their location and the state of the teeth.

If the patient has started the process of renewing the denture, the free space will be occupied by other teeth, causing crowding and dislocation. In this case, the treatment will consist of reopen that space to place a dental implant with artificial root and dental crown.

Another alternative is correct separation and misplacement that has taken place in the arch through orthodontics. In this sense they can appear various situations:

If the milk tooth is still preserved , the normal thing is that the orthodontist tries not to move it during the time that the process lasts and then add the future implant. The roots of milk teeth are shorter and thinner, and with any movement they can fall out.

, the normal thing is that the orthodontist tries not to move it during the time that the process lasts and then add the future implant. The roots of milk teeth are shorter and thinner, and with any movement they can fall out. If the milk tooth is not preserved the professional must maintain adequate space to align the teeth and have just enough space to place the dental implant later.

the professional must maintain adequate space to align the teeth and have just enough space to place the dental implant later. If several pieces are missing in the same archthe professional will place a bridge or create a fixed partial denture.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





