How to treat feet with argan

He Organ This is one spice that is usually not lacking in the kitchen, almost everyone has it, especially for those who like to make their own homemade pizza at home.

In addition to culinary uses, the herb also has medicinal and therapeutic uses due to its antibacterial, fungicidal, and antiseptic properties. For example, carvacrol, which produces organo odors, can inhibit the growth of Bacteria and Fungus on the Feet,

How to treat leg in limb

Fungus infection on the feet or otherwise called athlete’s foot is a problem that affects many people. One way to deal with this situation is to use organza and mix it with other ingredients. Next, we share the recommended steps to follow.

– In a bowl, place 5 tablespoons of ground or leaf oregano – Take the oregano in a medium pot and add one liter of water – Let it boil for three minutes on medium heat in the kitchen – After the time has elapsed, let it cook and cool Let the pot rest until done – To separate the oregano leaves, strain over a colander and pour the liquid into another container – Add a cup of white vinegar and stir with a spoon until the two ingredients are integrated

how to apply?

– Place your feet in a large container or bucket – Pour the oregano-based home remedy into the container – Place baking soda (five tablespoons) around your feet and nails – Let your feet rest in the mixture for 5 to 10 minutes Give After this time, leave them outside for 10 minutes – I repeated the process twice a week to eliminate fungus and foot odor