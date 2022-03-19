how to tune into the awards from Latin America; date and times

From England and via streaming, movie lovers from all over the world will be able to tune in to the BAFTA 2022, the awards ceremony of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Discover here how to watch the British film awards online and from Latin Americawhose ceremony will feature hollywood artists and films nominated also in the oscar awardsthis same year.

they are different nominated films that make up the prelude to the Oscars 2022because they also participate in the contest, in this 75th edition of the BAFTAs. In addition, the event will be broadcast alongside the Critics Choice Awards 2022. now you know how see the British film awards from Latin America.

Date and times for the BAFTA 2022 from Latin America

This year, BAFTA 2022 will be broadcast on Sunday, March 13, sharing his broadcast from 19:00 pm, English time. For the occasion, BBC One and BBC’s iPlayer channels will broadcast the award ceremony for ‘Best Film’ and the more than 20 categories that catalog the best movies of 2022.

See the BAFTA 2022 online in Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Colombia, Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. See the BAFTA 2022 online in Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico: 10: 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. See the BAFTA 2022 online in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay : 4:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. See the BAFTAs 2022 online at Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras or Nicaragua : 1:00 p.m.

This time, the presentation will be given by the Australian actress, rebel wilsonat Royal Albert Hall in London, one of the most famous concert halls in England, which will feature the nomination of ‘Dune’, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, a film that received 11 nominations including ‘best film’ and ‘cinematography’.

“I recently underwent a huge transformation! So I hope JK Rowling approves of me hosting 2022,” expressed with humor Rebel Wilson, prior to watch the BAFTAs 2022 online tomorrow.

How to watch the BAFTAs 2022 from Latin America

The BBC, as happened in past years, will be in charge of distributing the ceremony through its platforms; BAFTA 2022 awards will be transmitted by the websites of BBC One and BBC’s iPlayeras well as from their mobile applications.

It is remembered, the BAFTAs 2022 via streaming features 3 main movie categories (Best Film, Best British Film and Best Foreign Film), and a large part of them are released in cinemas and even on streaming platforms like Netflix.

Which films are nominated for the BAFTAs 2022

On January 12, the BAFTA nominees list was announced, in its final list of 24 categories, however, it was the February 3rd than the British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled his final list of nominees:

BELFAST Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

DON’T LOOK UP Adam McKay, Kevin Messick

DUNE Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve

LICORICE PIZZA Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman

best british film

AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier

ALI & AVA Clio Barnard, Tracy O’Riordan

BELFAST Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

BOILING POINT Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings

CYRANO Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heeley, Erica Schmidt

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Jonathan Butterell, Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert, Tom MacRae

HOUSE OF GUCCI Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Giannina Scott, Kevin J Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna, Becky Johnston

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Edgar Wright, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

NO TIME TO DIE Cary Joji Fukunaga, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

PASSING Rebecca Hall, Margot Hand, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker

British newcomer (director, writer and/or producer)

AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan (writer/director)

BOILING POINT James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [también escrita por Philip Barantini y producida por Bart Ruspoli]

THE HARDER THEY FALL Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [también escrita por Boaz Yakin]

KEYBOARD FANTASIES Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

PASSING Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Best Foreign Language Film

DRIVE MY CAR Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

THE HAND OF GOD Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

PARALLEL MOTHERS Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PETITE MAMAN Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

BECOMING COUSTEAU Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

COW Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellstrom

THE RESCUE Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, PJ van Sandwijk

SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

CHARM Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellstrom

LUCA Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan

DRIVE MY CAR Ryusuke Hamaguchi

HAPPENING Audrey Diwan

LICORICE PIZZA Paul Thomas Anderson

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion

TITANE Julia Ducournau

BEING THE RICARDOS Aaron Sorkin

BELFAST Kenneth Branagh

DON’T LOOK UP Adam McKay

KING RICHARD Zach Baylin

LICORICE PIZZA Paul Thomas Anderson

CODA Siân Heder

DRIVE MY CAR Ryusuke Hamaguchi

DUNE Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

THE LOST DAUGHTER Maggie Gyllenhaal

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion

LADY GAGA House of Gucci

ALANA HAIM Licorice Pizza

EMILIA JONES CODA

RENATE REINSVE The Worst Person in the World

JOANNA SCANLAN After Love

TESSA THOMPSON Passing

ADEEL AKHTAR Ali & Ava

MAHERSHALA ALI Swan Song

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH The Power of the Dog

LEONARDO DICAPRIO Don’t Look Up

STEPHEN GRAHAM Boiling Point

WILL SMITH King Richard

CAITRIONA BALFE Belfast

JESSIE BUCKLEY The Lost Daughter

ARIANA DEBOSE West Side Story

ANN DOWD Mass

AUNJANUE ELLIS King Richard

RUTH NEGGA Passing

MIKE FAIST West Side Story

CIARAN HINDS Belfast

TROY KOTSUR CODA

WOODY NORMAN C’mon C’mon

JESSE PLEMONS The Power of the Dog

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE The Power of the Dog

Best Original Soundtrack

BEING THE RICARDOS Daniel Pemberton

DON’T LOOK UP Nicholas Britell

DUNE Hans Zimmer

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Alexandre Desplat

THE POWER OF THE DOG Jonny Greenwood

BOILING POINT Carolyn McLeod

Dune Francine Maisler

THE HAND OF GOD Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

KING RICHARD Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

WEST SIDE STORY Cindy Tolan

Best Director of Photography

Dune Greig Fraser

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Dan Laustsen

NO TIME TO DIE Linus Sandgren

THE POWER OF THE DOG Ari Wegner

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Bruno Delbonnel

BELFAST Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune Joe Walker

LICORICE PIZZA Andy Jurgensen

NO TIME TO DIE Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) Joshua L. Pearson

Best Production Design

CYRANO Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

DUNE Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

WEST SIDE STORY Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Best Costume Design

CRUELLA Jenny Beavan

CYRANO Massimo Cantini Parrini

DUNE Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

THE FRENCH DISPATCH Milena Canonero

NIGHTMARE ALLEY Luis Sequeira

Best hair and makeup

CRUELLA Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

CYRANO Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

DUNE Love Larson, Donald Mowat

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

HOUSE OF GUCCI Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno

DUNE Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

NO TIME TO DIE James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A QUIET PLACE PART II Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

WEST SIDE STORY Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Best special effects

DUNE Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

FREE GUY Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwalm

NO TIME TO DIE Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Best British Animated Short

AFFAIRS OF THE ART Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS Jordi Morera

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DREAD Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

THE BLACK COP Cherish Oleka

FEMME Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

THE PALACE Jo Prichard

STUFFED Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

THREE MEETINGS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY COMMITTEE Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

