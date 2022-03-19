how to tune into the awards from Latin America; date and times

From England and via streaming, movie lovers from all over the world will be able to tune in to the BAFTA 2022, the awards ceremony of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. Discover here how to watch the British film awards online and from Latin Americawhose ceremony will feature hollywood artists and films nominated also in the oscar awardsthis same year.
they are different nominated films that make up the prelude to the Oscars 2022because they also participate in the contest, in this 75th edition of the BAFTAs. In addition, the event will be broadcast alongside the Critics Choice Awards 2022. now you know how see the British film awards from Latin America.
Date and times for the BAFTA 2022 from Latin America
This year, BAFTA 2022 will be broadcast on Sunday, March 13, sharing his broadcast from 19:00 pm, English time. For the occasion, BBC One and BBC’s iPlayer channels will broadcast the award ceremony for ‘Best Film’ and the more than 20 categories that catalog the best movies of 2022.
- See the BAFTA 2022 online in Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Colombia, Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
- See the BAFTA 2022 online in Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico: 10: 3:00 p.m.
- See the BAFTA 2022 online in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay : 4:00 p.m.
- See the BAFTAs 2022 online at Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras or Nicaragua : 1:00 p.m.
This time, the presentation will be given by the Australian actress, rebel wilsonat Royal Albert Hall in London, one of the most famous concert halls in England, which will feature the nomination of ‘Dune’, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, a film that received 11 nominations including ‘best film’ and ‘cinematography’.
“I recently underwent a huge transformation! So I hope JK Rowling approves of me hosting 2022,” expressed with humor Rebel Wilson, prior to watch the BAFTAs 2022 online tomorrow.
How to watch the BAFTAs 2022 from Latin America
The BBC, as happened in past years, will be in charge of distributing the ceremony through its platforms; BAFTA 2022 awards will be transmitted by the websites of BBC One and BBC’s iPlayeras well as from their mobile applications.
It is remembered, the BAFTAs 2022 via streaming features 3 main movie categories (Best Film, Best British Film and Best Foreign Film), and a large part of them are released in cinemas and even on streaming platforms like Netflix.
Which films are nominated for the BAFTAs 2022
On January 12, the BAFTA nominees list was announced, in its final list of 24 categories, however, it was the February 3rd than the British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled his final list of nominees:
- BELFAST Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas
- DON’T LOOK UP Adam McKay, Kevin Messick
- DUNE Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve
- LICORICE PIZZA Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner
- THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman
best british film
- AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan, Matthieu de Braconier
- ALI & AVA Clio Barnard, Tracy O’Riordan
- BELFAST Kenneth Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas
- BOILING POINT Philip Barantini, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff, James Cummings
- CYRANO Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heeley, Erica Schmidt
- EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Jonathan Butterell, Peter Carlton, Mark Herbert, Tom MacRae
- HOUSE OF GUCCI Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Giannina Scott, Kevin J Walsh, Roberto Bentivegna, Becky Johnston
- LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Edgar Wright, Tim Bevan & Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- NO TIME TO DIE Cary Joji Fukunaga, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- PASSING Rebecca Hall, Margot Hand, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker
British newcomer (director, writer and/or producer)
- AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan (writer/director)
- BOILING POINT James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [también escrita por Philip Barantini y producida por Bart Ruspoli]
- THE HARDER THEY FALL Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [también escrita por Boaz Yakin]
- KEYBOARD FANTASIES Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
- PASSING Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Best Foreign Language Film
- DRIVE MY CAR Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
- THE HAND OF GOD Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
- PARALLEL MOTHERS Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
- PETITE MAMAN Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
- THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
- BECOMING COUSTEAU Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
- COW Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
- FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellstrom
- THE RESCUE Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, PJ van Sandwijk
- SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
- CHARM Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
- FLEE Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellstrom
- LUCA Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
- THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
- AFTER LOVE Aleem Khan
- DRIVE MY CAR Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- HAPPENING Audrey Diwan
- LICORICE PIZZA Paul Thomas Anderson
- THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion
- TITANE Julia Ducournau
- BEING THE RICARDOS Aaron Sorkin
- BELFAST Kenneth Branagh
- DON’T LOOK UP Adam McKay
- KING RICHARD Zach Baylin
- LICORICE PIZZA Paul Thomas Anderson
- CODA Siân Heder
- DRIVE MY CAR Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- DUNE Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
- THE LOST DAUGHTER Maggie Gyllenhaal
- THE POWER OF THE DOG Jane Campion
- LADY GAGA House of Gucci
- ALANA HAIM Licorice Pizza
- EMILIA JONES CODA
- RENATE REINSVE The Worst Person in the World
- JOANNA SCANLAN After Love
- TESSA THOMPSON Passing
- ADEEL AKHTAR Ali & Ava
- MAHERSHALA ALI Swan Song
- BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH The Power of the Dog
- LEONARDO DICAPRIO Don’t Look Up
- STEPHEN GRAHAM Boiling Point
- WILL SMITH King Richard
- CAITRIONA BALFE Belfast
- JESSIE BUCKLEY The Lost Daughter
- ARIANA DEBOSE West Side Story
- ANN DOWD Mass
- AUNJANUE ELLIS King Richard
- RUTH NEGGA Passing
- MIKE FAIST West Side Story
- CIARAN HINDS Belfast
- TROY KOTSUR CODA
- WOODY NORMAN C’mon C’mon
- JESSE PLEMONS The Power of the Dog
- KODI SMIT-MCPHEE The Power of the Dog
Best Original Soundtrack
- BEING THE RICARDOS Daniel Pemberton
- DON’T LOOK UP Nicholas Britell
- DUNE Hans Zimmer
- THE FRENCH DISPATCH Alexandre Desplat
- THE POWER OF THE DOG Jonny Greenwood
- BOILING POINT Carolyn McLeod
- Dune Francine Maisler
- THE HAND OF GOD Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
- KING RICHARD Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
- WEST SIDE STORY Cindy Tolan
Best Director of Photography
- Dune Greig Fraser
- NIGHTMARE ALLEY Dan Laustsen
- NO TIME TO DIE Linus Sandgren
- THE POWER OF THE DOG Ari Wegner
- THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH Bruno Delbonnel
- BELFAST Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
- Dune Joe Walker
- LICORICE PIZZA Andy Jurgensen
- NO TIME TO DIE Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
- SUMMER OF SOUL (OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) Joshua L. Pearson
Best Production Design
- CYRANO Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- DUNE Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
- THE FRENCH DISPATCH Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
- NIGHTMARE ALLEY Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
- WEST SIDE STORY Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Best Costume Design
- CRUELLA Jenny Beavan
- CYRANO Massimo Cantini Parrini
- DUNE Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
- THE FRENCH DISPATCH Milena Canonero
- NIGHTMARE ALLEY Luis Sequeira
Best hair and makeup
- CRUELLA Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
- CYRANO Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
- DUNE Love Larson, Donald Mowat
- THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
- HOUSE OF GUCCI Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno
- DUNE Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
- LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
- NO TIME TO DIE James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
- A QUIET PLACE PART II Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
- WEST SIDE STORY Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Best special effects
- DUNE Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
- FREE GUY Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
- GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
- THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwalm
- NO TIME TO DIE Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Best British Animated Short
- AFFAIRS OF THE ART Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
- DO NOT FEED THE PIGEONS Jordi Morera
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DREAD Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
- THE BLACK COP Cherish Oleka
- FEMME Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
- THE PALACE Jo Prichard
- STUFFED Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
- THREE MEETINGS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY COMMITTEE Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
Rising Star (Public Vote)
- ARIANA DEBOSE
- HARRIS DICKINSON
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- KODI SMIT-MCPHEE