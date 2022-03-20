How to turn roaming on and off

But you may still have some questions such as what is roaming? What should we take into account when we are going to travel to another country? Or what should we activate when we leave our borders if we want to continue using the mobile rate data? We normally speak of roaming ” as the operator service that allows us to enjoy calls from abroad at no extra cost. You can make and receive calls, browse the Internet, use social networks or send and receive messages at no extra cost, as if you were in Spain. always and when we are in one of the cities that it includes. If you are in them, there is no special pricing. The cities in roaming depend on the rate or the operator you have. From Spain, it is mandatory to apply it to the European Union and there is no special rate, but there are operators that offer coverage in other countries, such as browsing or calling free of charge from the United States or to the United States.

We have all heard this word countless times and you will remember, if you are over twenty years old, that traveling abroad had an extra cost if we made calls to Spain even if our number was the same as always. But this changed in 2017 when the European Union measures to eliminate roaming in member countries came into force.

It has probably happened to you once: you leave the country and Internet doesn’t work and you can’t call. Why does this happen if we don’t have to activate roaming with the operator and it is supposed to be automatic ? The problem is almost always that you have not activated data roaming on your mobile phone. Therefore, we explain what it is, what it is for or how it is activated on different smartphones.

The countries included depend on your operator as well as the services provided or the specific limitations, but generally we can say that this allows us to call or receive calls or messages as if we were in Spain as well as being able to use mobile data as if we were at home. We can browse, receive or send SMS and make or receive calls from another country to Spain or from Spain to another country as long as the numbers are Spanish, for example.

And what is data roaming? On a technical level, data roaming and roaming are the same but we usually talk about it when we refer to carrier agreements with other carriers in another country. In other words, when you travel to a foreign country, you do not change your contracted operator, but you see that the screen of your smartphone shows a connection with a company from the country where you are. These are agreements between operators that allow us to operate or call under your coverage. And for these agreements to be made and activated, we must activate what is known as “data roaming” to give that permission to the “new” operator.

How to activate data roaming

Should we always have data roaming activated? Not necessarily. We will need this tool or feature of our phone when we “lose” coverage with an operator and go to another country in which we have to connect to a new foreign network. As we have explained before, there are agreements and this process will be automatic without the need for us to choose whether we are going to connect to SFR, Bouygues Telecom or Orange if we are going to travel to France. We simply activate roaming (usually you will have it deactivated by default on your mobile) and will search for your counterpart abroad.

Activate data roaming on Android

To activate data roaming on Android we must do it from the mobile phone settings. Keep in mind that this is an option that is always disabled by default, so we should activate it before going on a trip abroad or just when we land or cross the border by car. The steps may be different depending on the phone you have, but we will almost always find it from the configuration or settings of the mobile phone.

We open the settings on the mobile phone

Let’s go to the “SIM card and mobile data” section

We choose the card that interests us, in case of having two

We open the section “Information and SIM settings”

Let’s go to the “network settings” section

we seek “data roaming”

Once here, we press the switch that activates data roaming on the mobile phone and that will automatically connect us to the network abroad if we are outside of Spain and in a country that is compatible with roaming.

As it depends on the mobile phone, there are other routes depending on the phone we have

We open settings on the mobile phone

Let’s go to the section “SIM card and mobile networks”

We look for the section “Advanced Settings”

We touch on “Data roaming”

Here we can activate the international roaming option or activate a daily data limit that will be what we can spend when we are using roaming. Keep in mind that it may be disconnected after a while so follow these steps whenever you are traveling to check that it is connected.

Activate from an iOS phone

If we want to activate it from a phone with iOS we can also do it. From the iPhone you can also go to the settings to activate data roaming and the steps are very fast, it will hardly take us a minute to do it.

We open the mobile phone settings section

Let’s go to the “Mobile data” section

Once here, we go to “options”, the second option available

A series of settings related to your line and network will open

You will see the button “ roaming of data”

Activate the switch and you can use it

Automatically, as in the case of iOS, your phone will find a “sister” network that you can connect to when you are in another foreign country.