How to turn your old smartphone into a GPS tracker to locate objects? How to turn your old smartphone into a GPS tracker to locate objects? | Walkthrough | Tricks | Applications | Google | Android | Security | Technology

Are you looking for a tool that allows you to track your objects at any time? If you intend to take preventive measures in the event of loss or theft, your smartphone ancient may be the solution.

Although a phone is not as practical compared to the Apple AirTag or Samsung SmartTag, it is a good alternative if you want to take advantage of a device you already have at home and not incur additional costs.

How to transform your phone into a GPS locator?

To get started, you will need the following items: a smartphone, a SIM card with an active data plan, an external battery (optional), and a Google account registered on the mobile device.

The next step is to enable Google’s Find My Device tool on the phone, which is available natively on Android devices. To do so, follow these instructions:

Open the panel settings from your phone Go to the section of Google > Find my device swipe the switch to the right to activate this function.

Next, make sure that the cell phone has the gps locationthe Mobile data and the Google Play visibility. Ready! Your equipment is now ready to be used as a locator for other objects. Whenever you require it, do the following:

Go to the android.com/find website from your current smartphone Sign in to your Google account Select your old device in the menu located on the left side of the page.

You will see an interactive map on the screen that will indicate the precise location of your old device that accompanies the object you want to locate.