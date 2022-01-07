Business

How to unblock PosteID SPID blocked by Poste Italiane?

After explaining how to do the SPID from home without going to the post office, let’s face an ever-current topic: it unlocking of the PosteID code which is linked to the SPID as it allows access to the dedicated application for iOS and Android smartphones.

Let’s start with an assumption: the PosteID code is blocked by the Poste security system when too many login attempts with incorrect data are logged. In this way Poste provides to lock it to allow the user to obtain a new password.

The the first system is represented by the PosteID app, where the “I don’t remember the PosteID code” button is present on the access page: this will start the unlocking procedure.

Alternatively, you can contact the toll-free number 800 00 33 22 of Poste Italiane to speak by telephone with an operator who will carry out the unblocking. But be careful: this procedure requires your documents as the telephone operator for obvious reasons must make sure that the real owner of the SPID is on the phone and avoid identity theft. After the protocol checks, you will be sent an SMS containing all the instructions.

It is also possible to unlock it at one of the post offices scattered throughout the Italian territory, where the officials will surely be able to help you and direct you to the best solution.

