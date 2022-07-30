How to understand Alejandro Giammattei’s visit to Ukraine?

The president publicly offered his support to the nation that has been facing an attack and invasion by Russian troops for months, ordered by its president Vladimir Putin.

Three experts in foreign policy and geopolitics, and current university professors, analyzed the political background that exists behind the visit of President Alejandro Giammattei to Ukraine.

The three experts agree that although Guatemala is a sovereign nation, where the law supports international visits, the real reason behind this trip may be due to personal interests and not to a genuine desire for world peace.

“It is a geopolitical chess”

For Roberto Wagner, internationalist and university professor, Alejandro Giammattei sent a message directly to the United States government with his surprising and controversial trip to Ukraine.

“It is a very direct message to the United States. For me it is to convey that Guatemala continues to be a partner that shares the Western values ​​that the United States leads in the world, this comes in a particular context with the publication of another Engel list, it is something that has generated tensions between the United States and Guatemala”he explained.

Making this trip at a time when the United States has been losing support in Latin America leaves Guatemala in a good position, mainly Giammattei, who manages to put on a “prestige” label.

“For me, the trip is not so much what was discussed about the Ukraine-Guatemala bilateral relationship, which is very small, but it is an important gesture to tell the United States that they will not turn their backs on them, despite the Engel List and the the tensions”Wagner pointed out.

The fact that Guatemala is directly supporting the same causes as the United States, even though this nation has accused the Giammattei government of harming the fight against corruption, may also have an ulterior motive.

“I think part of the message is ‘don’t take out these lists anymore’, take away the priority from the fight against corruption in Guatemala because we are the last major partners left in the region, that’s where the message goes, this is chess geopolitical”commented.

In addition to generating a good image at the international level, the Giammattei administration manages, or also intends, to distance itself from the great scandals due to apparent corruption that were surrounding its relationship with Russia.

“Russia also highly values ​​the relationship with Guatemala, we see a lot of diplomacy and it is not what people believe that Russia is going to cut off all relations with Guatemala; In addition, with this, the Giammattei government is moving away from the scandal of the vaccines and the Russian mining companies”, accurate.

“We are closing the doors”

For Alexander Sandoval, an internationalist, university professor and political analyst, Giammattei’s decision to travel to Ukraine was not the most prudent.

“What the president did is risky and worrying. Faced with a situation like the one we are experiencing, we should maintain a neutral stance, these are problems that do not concern us and must be resolved by Russia and Ukraine”he explained at first.

He maintains doubts about the background that really motivated the trip to Ukraine, “If the president is saying that the trip is for peace and that he is going to respect it, why does he not also promote peace between Israel and Palestine, between Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China?”

Sandoval observes that more than an authentic message of peace, there are interests for the Giammattei administration to maintain a good image at the international level.

“This trip, this stance can add more to Guatemala with European cooperation, with the United States and all those nations in favor of Ukraine, but if Guatemala takes a stance like Mexico, neither for us nor against us, we would be fine. ”, referred.

Fortunately for Guatemala, Russia seems to be handling Giammattei’s trip sensibly, otherwise Giammattei’s decision would put the nation in serious trouble.

“Here we must see that it is foreign policy from the interests of the State, if we were fatalists imagine that Russia sends a missile to Guatemala. Do you think that all Guatemalans vote in favor of attacking us? I don’t think Russia will do that, but we are closing our doors with other countries.”Sandoval commented.

But there will be a repercussion due to the presidential decision to be in favor of one of the two nations at war, and it will surely be seen when Guatemala needs foreign support.

“Russia belongs to the permanent security council of the UN, it is most likely that Guatemala in the future will have a veto from Russia, we already had one for China in 1997, imagine one today for Russia when Guatemala needs something from the United Nations”, culminated.

“It does not add or subtract from us”

Jorge Ortega, a retired colonel and university professor who is an expert in geopolitics, considers that initially there will be no serious consequences for Guatemala due to Giammattei’s visit to Ukraine, although he does not fail to mention that the situation is delicate.

“According to open sources, there is an invitation to visit that country and make known the support that the rest of the nations can offer in the defense and independence of Ukraine, in that sense international-bilateral relations allow it. The moment is a bit critical, there is tension and our president is the first president from Latin America to visit Ukrainian soil”, commented.

The first Russian reaction, with statements questioning the actions of the Guatemalan president, was something to be expected, Ortega said as he continued to assess the situation.

“There is already a reaction from the Russian embassy in Guatemala where it states that the visit misses them, above all handling a message that goes against Guatemala-Russia bilateral relations,” he explained.

Although for now the rejection is only kept in documents, it is possible that in the future the panorama between Russia and Guatemala will change, considers the expert.

“There could be some other manifestations of an economic nature, or cancellation of some exchange of technical support, but I think we are not within Russia’s concern.”

The support that Guatemala gave Ukraine is mainly symbolic, our nation is not decisive in the future of the war between Russia and Ukraine, considers the retired colonel.

“It does not add or subtract from us at this time, but in the future there could be some type of reaction of this nature, for example that some type of support that Russia could give our country is restricted”he referred.

Perhaps the real consequence, possibly in terms of support or trade, will be seen until the war ends, “At the end of this war, it doesn’t matter who won, when it ends or how it ends… the world is going to change completely; its relations, the geography, the type of trade that we are going to have, the axes of power, there will be a new geopolitics”.

