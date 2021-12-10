Health

How to understand if the blood in the stool that can already be seen with the naked eye reveals worrying pathologies

There are cases in which bleeding is clearly noticeable during the act of defecation because the toilet paper becomes stained red. And often it is the color of the blood that can provide useful information on the causes of the bleeding. Although excremental activity is not always accompanied by anal pain, it is not normal for there to be blood. The bleeding could originate from a specific area of ​​the digestive tract, but it could be due to a variety of factors. For example, our consultants pointed out that often having a burning stomach and a bitter mouth after lunch or in bed could hide these ailments. And there are also hemorrhoids, anal fissures, polyps and other manifestations that could refer to the presence of numerous pathologies. In some circumstances, bleeding may be caused by lesions of the lining of the anal canal or a stomach ulcer.

Certainly one wonders how to understand if the blood in the stool that can already be seen with the naked eye reveals worrying pathologies. And what are the most common causes from which this phenomenon originates. This is because sometimes it could be a minor bleeding and refer to intestinal polyps or colorectal disorders. In other cases, it is an incorrect diet that makes it difficult to expel hard stools and causes bleeding. Yet after the Christmas binges you could be back in shape again on New Year’s Eve with dropping cholesterol and a healthy colon thanks to this food. Furthermore, a greater consumption of fibers could facilitate intestinal motility, avoiding micro-lesions of the rectal walls.

More frightening than occult blood is what can already be seen when cleaning the anus. And even when it comes to light bleeding, it is better not to underestimate the phenomenon, especially if it recurs with a certain frequency. At the origin of the bleeding there can be countless pathologies since the bleeding could start from any area of ​​the digestive tract. It could therefore be bleeding ulcers, inflammatory diseases, infections, intestinal infarction, diverticulitis, polyps.

And particularly if the leaks persist, they could reveal the presence of kidney failure, viral gastroenteritis, stomach or colorectal cancer. Other diseases could also be added to this list that also manifest themselves through blood in the stool. Hence the importance of discarding self-diagnosis and consulting a specialist who will be able to indicate the most appropriate clinical investigations to undergo. Depending on the cause of the bleeding, you can in fact choose the right remedy from topical products, pharmacological treatments, surgery or other treatments.

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

