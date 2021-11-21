How to understand if you are able to spy on Whatsapp

Are you afraid that someone will be able to check and read your conversations on Whatsapp? With these tricks you will be able to find out if they are spying on you

Do you suspect that someone else is using your WhatsApp account?

Are you afraid that someone is spying on or even hacking your chats?

Unfortunately it could happen.

There are several reasons why someone could spy on you on WhatsApp. For example, your partner may think you are cheating on him and therefore may start checking your chats without you knowing.

Although WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption, like anything connected to the internet, it is not a 100% secure application.

**Do you want to see deleted messages on WhatsApp? Here’s how it’s done **

Here’s how to understand if they manage to spy on WhatsApp

**WhatsApp: 13 things you (maybe) don’t know you can do **

(Continue below the photo)

How to check active logins on WhatsApp

It is essential to know that WhatsApp does not guarantee complete security, and that our chats can also be accessible to others.

However, the creators of the app have implemented the security levels of WhatsApp, to the point that if an intruder wants to enter your account they must log into your device or any other device you use to connect to WhatsApp.

If for example you use the service WhatsApp Web on your computer and never log out, it is possible that anyone with access to your computer can also spy on your conversations.

**How to recover a deleted chat on WhatsApp **

Fortunately, there is a way to control access on WhatsApp.

In fact, just access the app settings from your smartphone, and view the complete list of active logins, and eventually decide to stop them immediately.

By doing so, all the devices connected to the smartphone with which you use WhatsApp will lose the access authorization.

** WhatsApp: if you have little space in memory, try ephemeral messages, they disappear after 7 days **

How to check for spy applications

You haven’t found anything suspicious among the accesses, but you want to be even more relaxed?

There are a few ways to check that no one is spying on you through spy-applications.

You can in fact realize if your WhatsApp account is being spied on or used by someone else besides you by paying attention to these different indications.

In the first place, your battery will start to drain very quickly.

If you don’t have any download activity going on, but all of a sudden your phone’s battery is draining fast, then someone might be hacking your phone with some apps running in the background spying on your conversations.

To have a counter-proof, in this case, you will need to check if your messaging app crashes frequently or is slower than usual.

Other signs can be a abnormal heating of the phone or sudden sounds for no reason.

However, these are general “symptoms”, which may have nothing to do with phone monitoring activities.

**Who is the person you exchange the most WhatsApp messages with? Here’s how to find out **

Some tips for securing your chats

If you are afraid that someone may spy on you on WhatsApp, then try to put it into practice some rules to improve the security of your conversations.

Primarily, enable two-step verification.

This is the first step you can take against hackers or the curious. Just go to Settings, Account and click on Two-Step Verification, and then enable.

Another tip is to disable WhatsApp Web every time you stop using it. Or, if you really don’t want to log out, check the accesses often as explained above.

Finally, try not to leave the phone unattended, di set a secure pin for access to your smartphone and avoid using WhatsApp for highly confidential conversations.

**5 things to know before downloading Signal and leaving WhatsApp **

WhatsApp is indeed a closed source application, which means that its source code cannot be thoroughly examined.

So there is no telling if there is any security flaw that could expose user communications to privacy risks.