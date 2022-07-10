How to understand the rise of the dollar and the fall of the peso

The rise of the dollar and the fall of the peso are some of the issues that have been followed up the most in recent weeks Well, although the Colombian currency had already been falling, after the presidential elections on June 19, there has been a rebound that seems unstoppable in the rise of the dollar.

Given this, the economist and investment manager of Alianza Valores y Fiduciaria, Felipe Campos, made an analysis of the causes of this economic phenomenon that occurs not only in Colombia, but also in Chile, and that he considers should not be measured only from June.

According to data provided by Campos, Since June 17, Colombia and Chile have been experiencing dramatic falls in the price of their local currencies, still far from Brazil, which is characterized by having the weakest currency in the region.

Additionally, the economist explains that, at least, In Colombia, the dollar remained stable during the first and second presidential rounds, for which he emphasizes that the analysis must be based on the movement of the dollar worldwide, “combining the pre-election stillness with the subsequent reaction.”

The strength of the Colombian peso

On the other hand, Campos stated that Apart from measuring the period after the electoral results, it is often forgotten that the Colombian peso continues to be “a strong currency in the world” in 2022.

In this regard, the expert stressed that even taking into account the rise in the dollar, Colombia has “one of the strongest currencies in the world”, which explains the speed of the sale and the difficulty in separating bills.

Looking at the whole year is where you can really measure the full political effect with 4% above Brazil plus what could be added in 2021, the year in which Colombia moved with the Chilean elections and also above Brazil.

Consequently, Campos described the phenomenon as a “aggressive sale of the strongest region in the world in 2022”, taking into account the distance with the war between Russia and Ukraine and the great potential of raw materials in the countries of the region, which is combined with the political uncertainty that would continue if the recession occurs.

To this add that Brazil was finished in the pandemic, so Chile and Colombia were left and it is also more normal to see that realignment. Is speed a concern? Yes. Is it something we’ve never seen? No, especially in recessions or crises in raw materials.

I do not want to minimize either the devaluation or the political task. But if we stop acting like we’ve never been through this (every 4 years). And the political risk is not 400 pesos but with heterodoxy (eg Argentina) we separate ourselves from those lines, that is the task of the new government. pic.twitter.com/eG513U3x3O – Felipe Campos (@FelipeCamposPC) July 9, 2022

How much can the dollar reach?

“The weight had not fallen as much as the others. Now we adapt to the behavior of the region. However, the rise in the dollar has little to do with elections, but rather everything to do with the dollar appreciating internationally. That is why it has reached 1.01 against the euro and this is due to the rise in interest rates of the United States bank”, he explained. Andrés Jiménez, co-founder of Fridomwho agrees with the analysis of Felipe Campos.

Jiménez also believes that the dollar could reach a ceiling of $4,600 or $4,700 but then it could go back down. In this regard, he says that “Unlike other currencies, the euro zone has not raised rates, this means that this rise in the price of the dollar is something temporary, in emerging areas such as Latam, while they adapt.”