How to uninstall programs on a Mac in three different ways

For users who just landed their new Macs from the Windows environment, it can be a real mystery to delete applications. Sometimes we install them almost without realizing it. Others we find apps that we have not used for a long time and want to eliminate.

No matter what the reason, next we will see how to uninstall programs on a Mac in XX different ways. Luckily, they are all quite simple.

Use Launchpad to uninstall programs on Mac

The easiest method to uninstall programs on your Mac depends on where they were installed. if you get used to download apps from the Mac App StoreGetting rid of them is much easier. To do this, just start the Launchpad.

The Launchpad is the place where all your programs on your Mac come together in one place. and are shown in a grid of apps, similar to how it happens on the iPhone or iPad. You can access the Launchpad from the Finder or by using the four-finger pinch gesture on a trackpad.





Once this is done, the Launchpad will appear with its app grid feature. Now, click on one of them and keep it pressed, until the apps dance. You will see how in some of them an “X” appears, those are the apps you have installed via the Mac App Store and can be uninstalled by clicking on the “X”.

If you don’t see the app you want to delete, it might be on a neighboring Launchpad page. You can also use its search engine to find it, simply by typing its name.

How to uninstall an app on Mac using Trash

Applications and programs that we have not installed from the Mac App Store can be deleted in another way. If you come from Windows, the process may seem strange to you, for its simplicity. But it is terribly simple. To uninstall a program on your Mac, just do the following:





In Finder, go to the Applications folder.

Find the program or app you want to uninstall.

Drag it to the trash can.

Another option is to right-click on the app and press Move to Trash. And as a third way, we can press cmd + delete keys when we have it selected to send it directly to the trash. Now, you just have to empty the trash. Just open it and click on the “Empty” button or right click on it and click on “Empty Trash”.

Use an uninstaller or another app to get rid of everything

Sometimes a complex enough app can bring an uninstaller. This is usually located in the same folder as the main app. We will open the folder and double click on the uninstaller, which will have something like “uninstaller” in the name. We will open it and follow the steps to uninstall the program.





If we want to make sure we delete all the files of a complex app, we are going to have to use an app cleaner. In my case, AppCleaner is my favorite app for these issues, because it occupies only 8MB and goes straight to the point. It is one of those utilities for macOS with which to fine-tune our Mac.

We can download it from here for free. It is updated more or less constantly and using it is very simple: after installing it, we will open it and we will look for the app that we want to uninstall. It will automatically search for all the related files that we can delete. To uninstall the program from the Mac completely, we will empty the trash as we have seen before.





AppCleaner is a solution for that specific problem of uninstalling programs on the Mac. But if what we are looking for is a tool that serves us for more things, CleanMyMac X is your candidate. It is a paid app, which has a subscription model and a single payment. Among its most interesting functions, in addition to uninstalling applications, the search for old files, system garbage, locator of large email attachments, optimization of the computer or its maintenance stand out.

As you can see, there are many ways to get rid of apps. Uninstall programs on Mac It can be very simple, depending on its origin and nature. With this, you know how to delete them from your computer forever.