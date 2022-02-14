how to unlock a free pickaxe and camouflage

It seems that in this period Epic Games wants to be particularly generous towards its community, since it has just kicked off yet another initiative linked to Fortnite Chapter 3 thanks to which it is possible to obtain numerous free rewards.

The initiative in question is linked to Valentine’s Day and is called Stoneheart tests. The main course of the event is the free pickaxe Thorns of Passion, but by completing all the objectives, you can also grab other rewards at no additional cost. Unlike what usually happens, the Hearthstone Trials are not in-game assignments but objectives linked to a web portal that closely resemble those seen on the occasion of Naruto’s debut in Fortnite. The first step to follow to take part in the event is to visit the official website and log in with the Epic Games Store credentials (make sure you have your gaming platform correctly connected to the Epic profile). At this point your account will be automatically registered and all you have to do is accumulate Badges. Each Stoneheart Trial Badge is earned by reaching the twice Top 10 in matches in Singlesince all other modalities are not counted.

Here is the complete list of rewards that can be unlocked for free by completing the Hearthstone Trials in Fortnite Chapter 3:

Fatal Deal Spray: It is unlocked simply by logging into the portal

It is unlocked simply by logging into the portal Hearty Coverage: Unlocked by earning 6 Badges

Unlocked by earning 6 Badges Thorns of Passion collection tool: Unlocked by earning 11 Badges

If you don’t know how to complete the event, we suggest you start a game and hide inside a bush in the central area of ​​the map: in this way you will have a better chance of being inside the next safe zone and of finding a second shelter. Repeat this process until there are only 10 players left alive to get a Badge.

It should also be noted that all those who have purchased the Cuoriaceo Cover in the item shop will be refunded within 7 days of the end of the event with 500 V-Buck. In this regard, the objectives must be completed no later than the next February 21 at 5:59 am of the Italian time zone.

