how to unlock Ariana Grande’s XOXO emote for free

Ariana Grande’s concert in Fortnite Chapter 2 was an incredible success and Epic Games decided to celebrate the end of the event with post-Rift Tour challenges, which make available to players emote and XP for free.

Here are some tips to complete all the new Missions of the Rift Tour:

Play games with friends (0/10) – Reward: 30,000 Experience Points

Nothing too complex: invite any player from your friends list to the team and start ten games in any mode. It doesn’t matter that you stay until the end of the match and you can also exit immediately after the launch from the Battle Bus to proceed to the next game. This way you can quickly start ten games and complete the first challenge.

Reach the top 25 with a friend (0/5) – Reward: 30,000 Experience Points

This mission also involves team modes and must be completed while playing with at least one friend in the team in pairs, trios or teams modes. Start a game and make sure you get at least in the top twenty-five teams. By selecting teams mode you should have a high chance of being able to get at least to 25th place, unless there are many lone players or players in smaller teams.

Loading... Advertisements

Use an alien hologram at Frignante Forest or Green Steel Bridge (0/1) – Reward: Spray “Bubbles Cleavage”

This is certainly the simplest challenge among those proposed after the end of the Ariana Grande concert and related replicas. Your goal is to land in one of the two places on the island and climb onto the small alien hologram to activate its effect. One of these holograms is right outside the small wooden house northwest of Foresta Frignante.

Complete post Rift Tour assignments (0/3) – Reward: “XOXO” Emote

The last challenge simply requires that all the others be completed, so that you can receive the exclusive emote for free.

Have you already read our guide on how to unlock Gamora of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Fortnite?