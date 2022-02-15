how to unlock Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak costumes

In addition to finally unlocking the Foundation skin in Fortnite Chapter 3, Epic Games has today also announced the arrival of two costumes that will be added to those of the Icon Series of the battle royale, namely Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic. As is often the case with special costumes, these can also be unlocked for free.
In fact, to celebrate the announcement of the two new skins dedicated to personalities from the world of music, the game’s development team has revealed that next week the free battle royale will take place. Silk Sonic Cup, a competitive event that will allow the most skilled players of all countries to compete and win both skins at no additional cost. The competition concerns the Pairs mode and will be held next afternoon Monday 7 February 2022. The operation of the Silk Sonic Cup is the same as in all competitions: in about three hours, players will be able to take part in ten different games and accumulate as many points as possible to climb the rankings of their country. Obviously it will not be possible to find a partner through matchmaking and teams will have to be formed before searching for a match.
Here are the criteria by which points will be awarded:
- 1st place (Royal Victory): 25 points
- 2nd place: 22 points
- 3rd place: 20 points
- 4th place: 18 points
- 5th place: 17 points
- 6th place: 16 points
- 7th place: 15 points
- 8th place: 14 points
- 9th place: 13 points
- 10th place: 12 points
- 11th place: 11 points
- 12th place: 10 points
- 13th place: 9 points
- 14th place: 8 points
- 15th place: 7 points
- 16th place: 6 points
- 17th place: 5 points
- 18th – 19th place: 4 points
- 20th – 21st place: 3 points
- 22nd – 23rd place: 2 points
- 24th – 25th place: 1 point
To these points for placing must be added one point for each elimination carried out during the match.
Below you will find the rankings to reach in each country to get both the skin and the decorative back of “Bruno Mars” and “Anderson .Paak” for free:
- Europe: from 1st to 1,250th place
- NA east: from 1st to 650th place
- NA west: from 1st to 250th place
- Brazil: from 1st to 500th place
- Asia: from 1st to 125th place
- Oceania: from 1st to 125th place
- Middle East: from 1st to 125th place
As already happened with the Thanos Cup, also on this occasion all the players who take part in the event will be able to win a free reward regardless of ranking. In fact, it will be enough to accumulate 8 points to receive it at no additional cost Cosmetic Spray “Silk Sonic”.
Finally, it should be noted that, as in any competition organized by Epic Games for its free battle royale, only players who have a Fortnite Chapter 3 account protected by thetwo-factor authentication (2FA).
