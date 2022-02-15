how to unlock Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak costumes

In addition to finally unlocking the Foundation skin in Fortnite Chapter 3, Epic Games has today also announced the arrival of two costumes that will be added to those of the Icon Series of the battle royale, namely Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic. As is often the case with special costumes, these can also be unlocked for free.

In fact, to celebrate the announcement of the two new skins dedicated to personalities from the world of music, the game’s development team has revealed that next week the free battle royale will take place. Silk Sonic Cup, a competitive event that will allow the most skilled players of all countries to compete and win both skins at no additional cost. The competition concerns the Pairs mode and will be held next afternoon Monday 7 February 2022. The operation of the Silk Sonic Cup is the same as in all competitions: in about three hours, players will be able to take part in ten different games and accumulate as many points as possible to climb the rankings of their country. Obviously it will not be possible to find a partner through matchmaking and teams will have to be formed before searching for a match.

Here are the criteria by which points will be awarded:

1st place (Royal Victory): 25 points

2nd place: 22 points

3rd place: 20 points

4th place: 18 points

5th place: 17 points

6th place: 16 points

7th place: 15 points

8th place: 14 points

9th place: 13 points

10th place: 12 points

11th place: 11 points

12th place: 10 points

13th place: 9 points

14th place: 8 points

15th place: 7 points

16th place: 6 points

17th place: 5 points

18th – 19th place: 4 points

20th – 21st place: 3 points

22nd – 23rd place: 2 points

24th – 25th place: 1 point

To these points for placing must be added one point for each elimination carried out during the match.

Below you will find the rankings to reach in each country to get both the skin and the decorative back of “Bruno Mars” and “Anderson .Paak” for free:

Europe: from 1st to 1,250th place

from 1st to 1,250th place NA east: from 1st to 650th place

from 1st to 650th place NA west: from 1st to 250th place

from 1st to 250th place Brazil: from 1st to 500th place

from 1st to 500th place Asia: from 1st to 125th place

from 1st to 125th place Oceania: from 1st to 125th place

from 1st to 125th place Middle East: from 1st to 125th place

As already happened with the Thanos Cup, also on this occasion all the players who take part in the event will be able to win a free reward regardless of ranking. In fact, it will be enough to accumulate 8 points to receive it at no additional cost Cosmetic Spray “Silk Sonic”.

Finally, it should be noted that, as in any competition organized by Epic Games for its free battle royale, only players who have a Fortnite Chapter 3 account protected by thetwo-factor authentication (2FA).

