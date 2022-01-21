how to unlock for free the avatars of Death Stranding, Returnal and other exclusives

As you have already read on our pages during the afternoon, Sony has decided to open a portal exclusively to allow players to observe their statistics of 2021, thus discovering all the details on the most played titles during the last year on PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5. However, a gift.

We are talking about a package containing four different avatars useful for customizing the public profile on the PlayStation Network and usable on both the old generation consoles and the latest generation ones, that is both PS4 and PS5. The bundle in question includes an avatar of Death Stranding with Sam Porter Bridges inspired by the promotional banners of the Director’s Cut, an avatar of Destruction All-Stars, one of Ratchet & CLank Rift Apart and one with the protagonist of Returnal, Selene.

If you are interested in grabbing these four items to add an extra touch to your profile, know that the steps to follow are really simple and it doesn’t take a long time to get them. First you need to visit the official website of the 2021 summary PlayStation theme and log in to the portal with your PlayStation Network credentials. Once inside, scroll down to the bottom of the page, where you will find yourself in front of a blue button with it written on “Get your prize”. By clicking on the button, you will be transferred to a new page that will offer you a code, which will be redeemed directly on the console in the PlayStation Store or on the web version of the Sony store. At this point you can access the profile customization screen and find the four new avatars in the list of images available to you.

Before leaving you to the image that shows the avatars, we remind you that on our pages you will also find the guide on how to disassemble the PS5 body to change the covers.