How to unlock iPhone with bezel

First you have to say what it is needed for unlock the iPhone with the bezel, since you need an object owned by many but certainly not by everyone. Apple has in fact subordinated this possibility to the possession of an iPhone (with Face ID, of course, therefore iPhone X and following) updated to iOS 14.5 or later, and above all of a Apple Watch Series 3 or later, running watchOS 7.4 or newer. Having said the hardware requirements, it is then necessary that the Apple Watch is correctly paired with the iPhone to be unlocked, that the pulse detection is active (app Watch – Code – Pulse detection) and that on both products Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are enabled, even if not connected to anything.

Unlock iPhone with bezel: how to

For unlock the iPhone with the bezel you have to perform a series of simple steps. Nothing particularly complex even for those who are not too friendly with technology, especially if you follow our instructions. First you need to unlock the iPhone and open the app Settings in search of the voice Face ID and code, a section that contains settings on smartphone security and for this reason, to access it, you must first enter the numeric password with which the iPhone is unlocked.

Once the unlock code has been entered, on the next screen just scroll down and intercept the voice Unlock with Apple Watch. Just below is the name assigned to the Apple smartwatch, the one that usually contains the owner’s name with, next to it, a selector, which is the one to be activated if you want to unlock the iPhone with the mask. Apple explains the function thus: “Use the secure connection to Apple Watch for Siri requests or to unlock iPhone when partial coverage, such as a face mask, prevents Face ID from recognizing your face. Apple Watch must be protected by a passcode, unlocked and worn on a nearby wrist. “

The unlocking process is almost instant

Once the voice is enabled Unlock with Apple Watch, when you had to wear a face mask and tried to unlock your iPhone (with Face ID face recognition) while wearing the Apple Watch, then the phone, detecting a mask that prevents the face from being scanned, will “ask” the watch to authorize unlocking and the latter will vibrate once permission is granted It is a relatively long process to explain in words but really almost instant, then, in fact. It’s a lot comfortable, especially these days.