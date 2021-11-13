how to unlock the Back to the Future DeLorean for free

The car park of Forza Horizon 5 it is immense and includes vehicles of all kinds, some of which are inspired by the means that we have been able to appreciate in other videogame series (think of Halo’s Warthog) or in cinematic films. This is the case with the DeLorean, the iconic Back to the Future car that can be unlocked for free.

To add the DeLorean DMC-12 you don’t need to do anything special at your Forza Horizon 5 garage. The car in question is in fact part of the exclusive rewards of the Summer Festival Playlist and to unlock it you need to accumulate points in this sort of free season pass. The DeLorean is obtained upon reaching the 26 points and, to reach that figure, players must complete the challenges that are proposed daily in the appropriate menu screen. These are usually very simple objectives and do not require a lot of effort to complete. If you want to further speed up the unlocking of the car, you can also try your hand at weekly challenges, which, however, require greater effort to be carried out. Once you have reached the 26 Festival points, you can access the relevant screen in the game menus and redeem the reward.

There is also a second method to get hold of the car which, however, is not very economical. It is in fact possible to buy the car through the in game auctions, although the price of the vehicle is quite high and the transaction requires a very high amount of credits. So if you have excess cash and little desire to complete challenges, this may be the easiest way to get the DeLorean.

