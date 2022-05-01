How to update the screen Apple Studio Display

Share

Apple finally solves a very serious problem that the Studio Display had.

In it last event that Apple which took place on March 8, 2022, were presented A lot of products new like the amazing iPad Airthe “update” of the iPhone SEthe new green color of the iPhone 13 Y 13Pro and the new MacStudio what does it have like buddy working an amazing screen.

This fellow we’re talking about is the Apple StudioDisplaythe monitor 5k that the apple company brought to light at the March event. Their spectacular display regulates its temperature and color to harm your eyes as little as possible. It has an anti-reflective film so you can see the screen in complete comfort. In addition, account six speakers and spatial audio and with a wide-angle camera of 12 megapixels.

This camera has given some problems since its launch and Apple has released an update to improve its settings: contrast, noise reduction, etc.

If you have a Studio Display, then we tell you how to fix the problems with the camera.

How to update the Studio Display?

On your Mac go to System preferences and click on Software update. You should see the update 15.5 of the StudioDisplay. give to Install Now.

Your Studio Display’s camera should now work normally. If not, we recommend that you contact Apple Support.

Please note that this update it’s a betaso if you’re not running the beta version of macOS, it will not appear to you. Here’s what to do if you don’t have the beta of macOS installed.

What do I do if I don’t have the beta version of macOS?

You will have to install macOS 12.4 beta 3. After installing it, go to System preferences. Click on Software update. Now you should see the update 15.5 to be able to install it.

We remember that always you can wait for the update to come out officially.

It’s a bummer that when you buy an electronic device not adjusted correctly and you have to wait for an update to be able to use it without problems. Luckily, Apple has quickly put out a fix to a pretty serious problem that affected Studio Display users.

If you are interested in buy the studio display From Apple you can access its official page to buy it. It has a starting price of €1779 with standard glass shade and €2029 with nanotexturized glass screen.

Then Apple gives you choose between buy a stand with inclination adjustable (where the price does not rise), a bracket with tilt and height adjustable (with an additional cost of €460) or an adapter VESA mount for walls (at no additional cost).

