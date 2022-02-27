How to upgrade Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (2022)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes EA Play, Gold, PC Game Pass, and more.

If you are an Xbox Live Gold subscriber and interested in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate it is possible to upgrade from one service to another. What’s more, you will not lose all the months you have paid. This is very interesting and making the change only takes a minute. Once done, not only will you be able to continue playing online with your friends, you will also have access to a fairly large catalog of games and, of course, Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Xbox Live Gold is priced at 6.99 euros per month, but you can buy a 12-month prepaid card for around 45 euros at Instant Gaming, so it’s much cheaper. Also, since you can then upgrade that subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, then the savings are considerable. This is something that many users do. They buy one or more prepaid Xbox Live Gold cards and then upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

How to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cheaper

Going from Xbox Live Gold to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Assuming you are already an Xbox Live Gold subscriber you have to do the following. First of all, go to the Xbox website and sign in. then simply you have to click on Update it now for 1 euro. That’s it! After making the payment you will be able to enjoy a large number of games that you can play as long as the subscription is active. Remember that you can also play in the cloud.

Finally, it is worth remembering that you can turn off auto-renew at any time. If you do, you will be able to continue playing until the subscription ends. Once you stop being a subscriber, you can buy an Xbox Live Gold prepaid card again and then upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate again.

Are you a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? What do you think of the service?

