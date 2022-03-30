How to use blue eyeliner if you are brunette according to Salma Hayek

One more time, Salma Hayek us god kind of style with your choice of look for the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022. With an obvious inspiration in the classic outfits that defined the age of golden Hollywood, The Mexican chose a salmon-toned satin design belonging to Gucci, with long transparent gloves in the same tone.

Blue eyeliner for brunettes

But the best thing about her look was not her dress, but her proposal for beauty that ended up elevating the look. She framed her face with a high ponytail and the makeup she wore was done in neutral tones to give her all the total protagonism to the outlined blue which highlighted her look dramatically.

Salma Hayek showed that some dark eyes are the true allies of blue eyelinersince both shades will cause a contrast, making the look accentuate to the maximum.

The person in charge of salma makeup for the SAGs it was mario dedivanović, from Makeup By Mario. With the Master Pigment Pro pencil on rich blue shade that was gently used around the entire eyein conjunction with a metallic eyeshadow in shades of gold and bronze

Among the best shades for brown eyes are the navy blue, turquoise blue, midnight blue, rich blue or rich electric blue.

The choice of Salma wearing a blue eyeliner as wellinevitably reminded one of the star elements of the legendary lady dias it was his star trick for many years and it marked an important trend in the 90s.