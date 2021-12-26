How to use cash from January 1st: watch out for fines. And there is an exception

A few days and from 1 January 2022, what we had anticipated in Giornale.it will start in Italy: it will no longer be possible to pay more than one thousand euros in cash.

The sanctions

This is the new one measure introduced by the tax decree and linked to the 2020 Budget Law: while today the limit for cash payments is two thousand euros, next year it will be half. The choice made by the government is to stop and limit tax evasion and money laundering. Therefore, the maximum amount of money that can be paid is € 999.99 and is valid both for payments to companies and for those intended for other people: in this case it is compensation between professionals and donations to children or relatives. As stated on i-dome, if the amount will be higher than 999.99 euros “ traceable means must necessarily be used, such as bank or postal transfers, checks, credit or debit cards, prepaid cards and ATMs “.

Attention also to your bank, which may ask the taxpayer to explain a transaction that exceeds the permitted limit: based on the latter’s response, the bank will decide whether or not to report the transaction to the Financial Intelligence Unit ( UIF) of the Bank of Italy.

Sanctions and special case

In only one case, however, this rule does not apply: the new threshold of one thousand euros, in fact, “ it will not be valid for spot trading of means of payment in foreign currency “. In fact, in this case, the cash ceiling remains the one set at three thousand euros. But what are the fines and penalties that will be met by those who violate the law? The legislator has foreseen two different” ways “to punish those who exceed the one thousand euros in payments In the first case there will be a report to the Revenue Agency with the (real) danger of ending up under the eye of the tax authorities for anti-money laundering controls.