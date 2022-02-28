how to use cryptocurrencies to buy properties

bitcoin-cryptocurrencies Pxhere

New fintech, virtual wallets and cryptocurrencies become part of the everyday lexicon. The instantaneity, safety and ease provided by these alternatives to make large amount transfers and payments, are part of the main advantages to become more and more frequent and reliable.

On the other hand, in the case of bitcoin or some other cryptocurrencies, volatility is a great weakness that threatens its adoption for buying or selling. However, there are stablecoins or stablecoins that are anchored to FIAT currency such as the dollar or the euro and that, thanks to this feature, eliminate the risk associated with oscillations.

In practice, in fact, the benefit is even more concrete. When paying with cryptocurrencies, the recipient can choose to keep that currency in his account, convert it into pesos or dollars at the time. You can even leave them in your virtual wallet.

The truth is that technology and digital currencies they came to stay and, like everything, little by little, the real estate market will also accommodate its use. “There are more and more queries about operations with cryptocurrencies and several purchases have already been made using this methodology”reported Marcelo Marincovich -CEO of MJM Inversiones- for whose Chacras de San Andrés, Laguna de Las Pampas and Tres Pinos Villa de Campo developments it is possible to buy and invest in real estate through cryptocurrencies.

And he completed: “In addition to offering flexible traditional financing options, we add cryptocurrencies since this new technology facilitate real estate business. Just as we incorporate state-of-the-art technology to facilitate connectivity and be friendly to the environment in our projects, it seems essential to us stay at the forefront and offer our clients who yearn for a change of life, all the possibilities according to the new times that run”.

In short, although they are still incipient operations of this type in the real estate sector, there is a lot of interest in our country for the implementation of these currencies that are already in daily use and known for the acquisition of other goods such as cars, furniture, technology, tourism products, among other products.