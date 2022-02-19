how to use cryptocurrencies to buy properties

According to the figures revealed by the main international exchanges, Argentina is among the 10 countries where the most cryptocurrency transactions are made. What’s more, while globally the adoption of crypto is 3%, in the country that figure is doubled. In this context, the agreement to buy real estate with this asset allows us to observe that cryptocurrencies in Argentina are not only used as an investment to protect savings against inflation, but are also used to buy goods.

New fintech, virtual wallets and cryptocurrencies become part of the everyday lexicon. The instantaneity, security and ease provided by these alternatives to make large amount transfers and payments are part of the main advantages for becoming more frequent and reliable.

On the other hand, in the case of bitcoin or some other cryptocurrencies, volatility is a great weakness that threatens its adoption for purchase or sale. However, There are stablecoins or stable currencies that are anchored to FIAT currency such as the dollar or the euro and that, thanks to this characteristic, eliminate the risk associated with oscillations.

In practice, in fact the benefit is even more concrete. When paying with cryptocurrencies, the recipient can choose to keep that currency in their account, convert it into pesos or dollars on the spot. You can even leave them in your virtual wallet.

The truth is that technology and digital currencies are here to stay and, like everything, little by little, the real estate market will also adapt to their use.

real estate cryptocurrencies.jpg CryptoNews

“There are more and more inquiries about cryptocurrency operations, and several purchases have already been made using this methodology,” reported Marcelo Marincovich -CEO of MJM Inversiones- for whose Chacras de San Andrés, Laguna de Las Pampas and Tres Pinos Villa de Campo developments it is possible to buy and invest in real estate through cryptocurrencies.

And he completed: “In addition to offering flexible traditional financing options, we add cryptocurrencies since this new technology facilitates real estate businesses. Just as we incorporate state-of-the-art technology to facilitate connectivity and be friendly to the environment in our projects, it seems essential to us to remain at the forefront and offer our clients who yearn for a change of life, all the possibilities according to the new times. ”.

In short, though Operations of this type in the real estate sector are still incipient, there is a lot of interest in our country for the implementation of these currencies that are already in daily use and known for the acquisition of other goods such as cars, furniture, technology, etc. tourism products, among other products.