How to use Google Calendar

Google owns several of the services that we use the most on a daily basis, such as Gmail or Chrome. Not to mention Android and many of the apps that are installed on these mobile devices. Now, there are other products that can also be very useful to us, but to which we do not usually pay so much attention. That is the case of Google Calendar.

As its name suggests, we are referring to the solution in the form of Google calendar. Thanks to this platform, we have the possibility of organizing our agenda simply, with a visually attractive proposal, ideal for not missing any important upcoming events.

Another advantage of Calendar is that all pending automatically sync between computers, so when we update our schedules on the smartphone, the information will go to the computer. And if we write something on the computer, our smartphone will pick it up soon so we don’t forget it.

First steps to use Google Calendar

Using this platform may seem a bit complicated at first, especially if you have never used an event organization and classification tool before, you will surely get used to it in the end.

All you need to develop your own calendar is to have ato Gmail account, that you probably already have, and sign in with your email and password to go to your profile. Within it, press in the upper right corner, on the icon of nine dots, from where we launch all google appsselecting the calendar to view the agenda.

You will automatically see in front of you a classic calendar interface that is also customizable. You can choose whether to view day by day, week by week or month by month, according to your comfort. You will also notice that there are already events, which are the ones that the system add by default, including birthdays, flight reminders, and others, which are often associated with your emails received in Gmail. Normally, the holidays of your country, or the country where you are located, are also added.

Create events in Google Calendar

The next step would be to start creating your own events and tasks, by clicking on the button for that action. By creating these events and tasks, you can set schedules, a repeat over time, and even putting details such as whether you should carry a particular itemor be dressed in a specific way.

As a last piece of advice, we recommend that you take advantage of the Google Calendar categories, developing different calendars, one for each area: personal, family, work and others.