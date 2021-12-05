How to use iCloud on Android

























There is no iPhone, iPad, Mac or more generally Apple device without iCloud. The first time you turn it on, the setup wizard asks you to log in with your iCloud account – if you have one – or to create a new one. It is an obligation (however free) that leads to several benefits.









In fact, iCloud is the system in Apple’s cloud, that is the “cloud” in which all the data associated with Apple devices, such as photos, contacts, backups and more, ends up. The point is that, consistently with the well-known ” closure “of Apple to all those devices that do not have an Apple on the back, there is no iCloud app for android devices. So if you were to find yourself in the position of having to remotely access your iCloud account and the files stored on Apple’s servers, you need to find alternative methods. It won’t be as comfortable as opening an app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, but you can still do it: let’s see how.

How to log into iCloud on Android

First you have to open the browser web that you prefer on your Android smartphone and go to the address icloud.com. The page that opens contains the only effort of the whole procedure to use iCloud on Android, that is to remember your Apple ID and especially the associated password. If you don’t remember one of the two parameters, it is possible Anyway recover it through the procedure made available by Apple, then touching the item Forgot Apple ID or Password?

Once you have entered your Apple ID and password, it’s time totwo-factor authentication, for which you need an Apple device from which to approve access or alternatively you can fall back on an SMS or a call to the phone number associated with iCloud.

Once this is done, just enter the six-number code in the open page on the Android smartphone and, once the system ascertains that we really want to access and not an attacker, it opens the “magic” doors of iCloud, but not before asking us if you want mark as trusted the Android device you log in from in order to avoid new two-factor authentication in the future.

At this point you access the iCloud summary screen, the one that with a touch allows you to access Mail, Photos, iCloud Drive, Notes, Reminders And Find iPhone in case yes accessed from an Android to find the lost iPhone.

Switch contacts from iPhone to Android

Those who switch from iPhone to Android may need transfer on the latter the contacts stored on the first: iCloud it is an excellent “bridge” between the two worlds, as long as it is accessed from a PC or Mac.

To do this, just open a browser, go to icloud.com, log into with your credentials as seen above, and once on the iCloud home screen to select Contacts then the gear at the bottom left of the screen that opens. At this point, after selecting with the mouse and the key Shift or Shift keypad the contacts to export to Android, just click on VCard export for start the download on their PC or Mac.

It is enough then transfer this file on the Android smartphone, open the app Contacts, going up Settings and search for the item It matters, then indicating the .vcf file exported from iCloud.