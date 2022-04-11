Share

LinkedIn is the perfect showcase to get more business opportunities. Focus on your searches, so you can do them better.

LinkedIn has emerged as a necessary tool for those who use the internet to find work. A social network quite unknown to the general public, but offers many possibilities to find employment, connect with people and stay up to date with current events in your field. There is a lot of movement on LinkedIn, so knowing how to perform searches well will increase the chances of finding clients or job opportunities. In this article we are going to focus on how you can use the LinkedIn search engine well to make searches more effective.

How to make your LinkedIn posts reach more people

What can you use LinkedIn for?

Obviously not to share anything trivial or look up old college buddies and gossip. LinkedIn is a great platform that you can and should take advantage of. If you want to increase your client portfolio, the solution is always to connect with them and in this way, and in a discreet way, be able to introduce yourself to an increasingly interesting circle. The search for clients or employment must always be active on your part, remember that he will rarely come looking for you, unless you are a celebrity and stand out in a notable way in an area.

LInkedIn, always well used, will allow you to increase your visibility by making yourself known. It will also put you in contact with people in your circle and of your interest, not to mention that on your wall you will be able to share collaborations, jobs, projects. A showcase that is free. LinkedIn does not cost money, unless you opt for a premium plan, so you should use it and get a lot of use out of it. Much of the success will not only depend on how you show yourself, but on How are you able to search? Do not think about it, write down these tips so that you lose as little time as possible performing that task of finding new clients.

How to use LinkedIn to find clients

If your company is home renovations, it would be good for you to connect with real estate agents. If you are a self-employed professional in the transport sector, other companies in this field, in addition to logistics, must be your objectives. If you are a painter or artist, art galleries may also be a target of your interest. The power of LinkedIn is based on its ability to connect people. And this is what could lead you to get more clients.

LinkedIn Premium: Is it worth it?

To find clients on LinkedIn, or to do it in a simpler and more direct way, you have to use a series of commands that They will help you to better define the searches. these commands are quotes, parentheses and some words. We tell you how to do it.

Quotation marks

In the LinkedIn search box, put the term you want in quotes so that the search is exactly that. You know, “logistics companies” or “real estate” are just a few ideas.

AND

It should be written like this, in capital letters. By putting AND you are joining 2 searches. For example, trainers AND Cordoba.

OR

Look for alternatives to the main search. Project manager OR construction manager.

NOT

Excludes a term from the search. Transport companies NOT Madrid.

Parenthesis

Parentheses always group and in LinkledIn the same. Therefore, use them to narrow down certain searches.

marketing AND (freelance OR webmaster). LinkedIn will be looking for marketing freelancers and webmasters.

(speaker OR guru) marketing. LinkedIn is looking for speakers and marketing gurus

(copywriters OR proofreaders) AND german. LinkedIn will be looking for copywriters and proofreaders with German.

sports club AND (director OR manager). You will know who the directors and managers of sports clubs are.

In this way, you can make your LinkedIn searches more finely tuned and you can go directly to what you need. Optimize time and be able to find what you need are compelling reasons to internalize these very useful commands.

Remember that to achieve more success in your experience with LinkedIn, it is important to have a good profile. Perhaps we are getting tired of seeing both “experts in” and profiles whose resumes seem unreal. You will have more chances of success if you present your profile as something simple, direct and clear. What do you do, what are your goals and what do you want. As in the case of a resume to find a job, there is little use in disguising your LinkedIn profile or, directly, lying. If you manage to define a credible profile, the chances of success will increase.

Don’t close LinkedIn exclusively either, since you have many apps to find freelancers for your company or, to offer your services. These platforms are the ones you must handle on a daily basis to increase your business possibilities.

