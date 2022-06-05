How to use musk oil for hair? What is it for?

The rosehip oil can also be used in the hair, such as coconut, argan or sweet almonds. It is true that mosqueta oil is usually known for its healing, regenerating, anti-stain and anti-wrinkle power. Therefore, it is common for pregnant women to use it, to avoid stretch marks, such as women with mature or dry skin to hydrate and combat blemishes and wrinkles. Famous, like Cara Delevingne or Kate Middletonhave confessed to relying on this oil to care for their skin.

The benefits of hair oils for hair

However, rosehip oil can also be applied to the hair. From the living room Angela Navarro point out that “hair oils are pure gold for mid-lengths and ends. In addition, they are capable of relaxing some split endssay goodbye to frizz, fill your hair with shine as a final touch, replace the mask, before washing, facilitate blow-drying by applying it as a styling product, protect hair from heat tools, form part of express hair treatments to make at home or define your curls.

It is not surprising that in recent years oils have become an essential product in the routine of many women, because we are facing a natural cosmetic and very versatile.

What is musk oil used for and how to use it on the hair?

Among the hair oils recommended by Ángela Navarro’s salon, the one from rosehip. “We recommend its use in the form of pre-maska cosmetic routine that provides extra nutrition to the hair before washing and that is already the new cosmetic hair gesture”.

You can use it in various ways on your hair, the simplest is by adding a few drops of oil to your regular shampoo or mask.

In addition, Angela Navarro’s salon recommends doing a hair treatment by mixing a nut of her soothing balm and 3-4 drops of rosehip oil. The resulting mixture is applied on the dry hair, then wrapping it with a microwaved towel. After leaving it for at least 30 minutes, you have to wash your hair as usual. You will notice that your hair is softer and more flexible, more hydrated and, therefore, less frizzy.

Here is a selection of rosehip oils that you can also use to take care of your hair.

