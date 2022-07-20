How to use rosemary to regenerate cartilage in the knee and hip

Arthritis is a disease that in most cases affects adults; however, anyone is not exempt from suffering from it. For this reason, being a condition that impacts the joints and impairs quality of life, there are several treatments that can alleviate its symptoms.

According to the Mayo Clinic, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis are the most common joint health problemsunderstanding the second as a degenerative disease that causes intense pain, and is due to the deterioration of cartilage, with the hip, knees and joints of the hands being the most affected.

The most common symptoms are: pain, lack of mobility, inflammation, among others. The people who are most likely to suffer from it are women. The reason is unknown, exposes the Mayo Clinic on your doorstep.

Also, those who are overweight can see their joints affected by the extra load they must bear. To the above, the genetic factor is added, which in some cases harms the members of a family.

On the other hand, in an article published by Tua Saude and reviewed by the pharmacist Flavia Costa, specifies that The treatments given for osteoarthritis are anti-inflammatory and analgesic, which have the function of reducing symptoms such as pain in the joints of the person who suffers from it.

Healthy habits that can counteract this condition

It is important to clarify that the treatment indicated by a doctor should not be replaced by any natural treatment or activity that promises to reduce pain. However, these can help calm symptoms and/or reduce the probability of suffering from this condition.

The mentioned health portal specifies that the use of oils for relaxation can contribute to the desinflammation of the joints.

Also, physical activities, supervised by an expert, help reduce symptoms or treat the disease.

Massages to relieve hip pain – Photo: Getty Images

Activities that help relieve pain

Among this, the health portal health line points out some therapies that can contribute to the treatment of osteoarthritis, including hydrotherapy, which, being an aquatic activity, can be carried out according to the condition or need of each person.

To carry out this physical activity, the accompaniment of an instructor is required, who will lead different sessions.

Among the different benefits that hydrotherapy has, is the improvement of circulation by counteracting anxiety and depression that are considered, in some cases, disorders that can affect a person’s life.

The website claims that this autoimmune disease has an impact on the joints by free radicals known as “reactive oxygen species.”

For its part, the health portal Tua Saude reports that this activity should be carried out with hot water at a temperature of 34 °C, as it will give a sensation of relief.

How does rosemary help this health problem?

The Rosemary has anti-inflammatory properties that can be useful in counteracting osteoarthritis and its symptoms. For this reason, its effects not only influence the digestive system, but can contribute to hair growth, for example.

Tua Saude describes how rosemary tea should be prepared, which also has contraindications for those who consume it excessively, since it can cause vomiting. In addition, a person with high blood pressure could have their blood pressure affected at low levels.

Also cold infusions also provide essential nutrients for health. Photo: Getty Images. – Photo: Photo: Getty images.

Ingredients

1 cup of water

rosemary leaves

preparation mode