How to use the facial roller on the skin

They are everywhere. For a few years now, facial rollers have become a common beauty tool and there have been many brands that have launched their own. Contributed to this boom celebrities like Jessica Alba or Hilary Duff who have confessed to being true fans of these rollers created with stone. As a result of this, all kinds of content related to how to use the tool correctly have also proliferated. And it is that, in addition to how pleasant it is to slide the stone on the face, if it is done properly, it can be an effective routine. antiaging. In case you are not convinced, here we explain why you need to include a facial roller in your beauty routine.

Far from being invented today, the contraption dates back to ancient China and became popular during the 17th century. Then It received the name of Yushi Gunlun, and it was an elongated-looking element made with stones such as rose quartz and jade.. But then it was a facial massage tool reserved for the wealthy and elite and these minerals were believed to have healing powers.

Currently we do not continue to use this tool based on these supposed healing powers, but it does give it a certain anti-aging capacity. to benefit from it it is not about making a long application on the skin, but about doing it properly. In the brands you can find stone facial rollers, but also other materials such as resin or plastic. In addition, some of them can be put in the freezer, so that the massage also has a refreshing action, something highly recommended in summer.

Step by step facial roller routine

Step one: cleanse the face

For the hydration to be carried out correctly, it is important to carry out an effective cleaning. In this way we will avoid bacteria and dirt that accumulates on the face throughout the day penetrate in the deep layers of the skin.

Step two: moisturize the skin

For the routine that is going to be carried out afterwards, it is best to opt for a serum, you can choose from the top 20 anti-aging serums, followed by a face oil -here we explain what they are and their benefits-. The serum will facilitate the hydration of the dermis and the oil will make it very easy for the roller to slide. Make sure that the one you choose is a specific product for the face.

Step Three: Grab Your Roller

Start by positioning the roller with its smallest head on the corner of your nose and gently glide it in a curving motion towards your temple. You must repeat the movement three times per side.

On the lower part of the face you can use the other end of the roller, with a wider head. You must apply sweeping movements, from the outside to the inside and separate the tool from the skin when you feel that the skin is losing tension. Lastly, don’t forget about the neck. Glide the roller from under the jawline to the earlobe. On the forehead area you must apply strokes from the eyebrows to the hairline.